Amazon Prime Video’s new adult animated series is bringing the drip.

Booksmart’s Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White, star in the series about four middle school best friends on their never- ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. These animated characters will for sure not wear the same outfit in every episode, and ins tead don all the designer brands.

Gisondo voices the new kid on the block Dale—an earnest, outdoorsy kid from Oregon. He loves his dad and his fanny pack, and with his cargo shorts and hiking boots, he’s the accidental poster child for normcore.



Clemons (The Flash) voices Derica, an aspiring model-slash-activist who is determined to save the planet in eco-friendly style.

Kim (Housebroken) plays sneakerhead Benny, who’s on a mission for generational clout—right after he practices cello and walks the dog.



Young-White (Dating & New York) rounds out the friend group as Truman, a self-proclaimed “auteur” filmmaker and a budding Casanova.



The four of them will engage in the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are and to fit in while standing out, and they’ll experience what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.

Talent from the likes of Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, John Leguizamo, Colton Dunn, and JB Smoove (who plays Quattro the pigeon) fill out the voice cast of Fairfax.

Fairfax is created and executive produced by longtime friends Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Artist Somehoodlum designed the characters for the series and serves as a consulting producer for the series. Additional talent behind the series includes Peter A. Knight of Bojack Horseman, Metalocalypse’s Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina of Big Mouth and The Midnight Gospel, and Antonio Cannobio from Titmouse animation.

The first season of Fairfax premieres October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.