Since Game Of Thrones’ end in 2019, we’ve been waiting for the next epic fantasy show that’ll keep us invested for years to come. Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s 14-volume series The Wheel Of Time is a strong contender. Today, Amazon unveiled the poster for the upcoming series during its San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, and it was announced that the show will premiere in November 2021.



Advertisement

The Wheel Of Time is one of the biggest fantasy novel series, but if you haven’t read the books and don’t know what to expect, don’t fret. Amazon also shared the official log line for the show:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

During the panel, showrunner Rafe Judkins talked about Pike’s instant connection to the story, making her the best choice as the protagonist. “The first time I got on the phone with Rosamund, I could just tell from the way that she spoke about the character of Moiraine that when she read that first script, that it just hit her that she understood this woman,” he said. “And when I talked to her, I knew that she was the only option for this character, because she understood Moiraine kind of in her bones, in a really fundamental way. That’s the foundation of this whole show, and this whole show working, is that you believe the characters that are there. And Rosamund is the best foundation that this show could ever hope for.”

He also mentioned that he outlined “what 8 seasons of the show might look like,” and with 14 books, it’ll be pretty difficult to run out of content even if the show ends up lasting longer than 8 seasons.

