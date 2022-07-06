Dearly beloved, we gather here today to celebrate a truly joyous occasion: Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are lacing up their Runaway Bride sneakers and joining the rom-com game for a new wedding comedy. Amazon Studios has officially won the rights to the highly-coveted project after an intense race among the other streamers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nick Stoller, the writer-director behind The Muppets Movie and Billy Eichner’s upcoming all-queer comedy Bros, is set to helm the still-untitled project.

Although any and all plot details remain as hidden, THR reports that the log line centers around two different weddings that are booked on the same weekend. Surely, only lovably raucous chaos can ensue.

Stoller, Ferrell and Witherspoon are each serving as producers on the film via their own individual banners: Ferrell alongside Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez, Stoller with his Global Solutions partner Conor Welch, and Witherspoon with Lauren Neustdadter via Hello Sunshine. Executive producer Ashley Strumwasser also hails from Hello Sunshine.

This will be one of Hello Sunshine’s first forays into more classic dramedy; the production house consistently delivers emotional, female-centered dramas, like the upcoming Daisy Edgar-Jones-led Where The Crawdads Sing. Gloria Sanchez recently saw comedy success with 2021's delightful Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Although the new project has yet to receive a release date or production details, it joins a ever-growing list of high-profile rom-coms with veteran actors set to premiere, or begin filming, in the coming months. Everyone from Sandra Bullock to Jennifer Aniston to Meg Ryan is getting back in the game, and adorable new favorites like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heartstopper have proved the next generation has just as much ability to illicit laughs, tears, and aw’s.