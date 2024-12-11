Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell start a Bride War in You're Cordially Invited teaser It's like if Barbarian put on a poofy white dress.

Remember Bride Wars, the 2009 film about former best friends Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway dying each other’s hair blue and humiliating each other in some truly heinous ways when their weddings were accidentally double-booked? That’s You’re Cordially Invited‘s something old (and something borrowed, for that matter) because Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are doing it all over again. Only this time, they’re not childhood friends who turn on each other but the sister and father of two brides who were accidentally double booked at the same small venue—a true horror scenario delivered with characteristic chagrin by Jack McBrayer.

This doesn’t seem like the first time that has happened, either–Barbarian comes to mind. (These Airbnb people should really give their booking procedures a once over.) The trailer doesn’t hint at any turns darker than a collapsing dock and a bedroom alligator (that’s not an innuendo), but the characters may want to keep their eyes out for any dark and creepy tunnels just in case.

Prime Video also released a fun little teaser for the teaser, which sees the skirmish take hold behind-the-scenes as well.

In addition to Witherspoon and Ferrell (who are genuinely delightful to watch act opposite each other), You’re Cordially Invited also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer, and Celia Weston.

The film premieres January 30 on Prime Video.