The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Pam & Tommy’s Sebastian Stan recently linked up for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, where they, among other things, discussed the sacred rom-com genre.

The topic arose when Stan shared that one of his favorite films is Roger Michell’s 1999 feature Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

“If I could live in Notting Hill, the movie, forever, I would,” Stan told Aniston (Same, Sebastian, same). “There were a lot of those movies that were great.”

From there, the two talked about the current state of the beloved genre, which is when Aniston asks Stan if he’d like to make a rom-com with her.

“Why do they have such a bad rap these days? ‘Cause wouldn’t it be fun to do one? Do you want to do it?” Aniston asks Stan.

“I would do one in a second with you,” Stan replies.

Now, this needs to actually happen. In the ‘00s, Aniston starred in mainstream rom-coms such as The Break Up, Just Go With It, and He’s Just Not That Into You. Meanwhile, the MCU’s Stan has starred in a whopping zero—a crime in this writer’s book. He’s perfect rom-com material with his dashing good looks and charm!

Toward the end of the interview, Aniston and Stan began to hammer out the details of their film.

“Shoot it in New York City?” Aniston asks.

“Yeah, that sounds great. They could probably write that very, very quickly,” Stan says.

“Great. We’re gonna do a rom-com,” Aniston concludes. “So exciting. We’re bringing them back.”

Aniston’s potential return to rom-coms comes with the changing tide on rom-coms—which is a welcome change considering we have been in a drought for years. This year’s already blessed us with two fun offerings: Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City and Joel Kim Booster’s Fire Island. On the horizon, we’ve got a remake of Father Of The Bride, Billy Eichner’s Bros, and the regency-set rom-com Mr. Malcolm’s List. Aniston’s not the only one going back into the rom-coms, and genre mainstays Meg Ryan and Roberts both have projects on the way.