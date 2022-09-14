Amber Ruffin fans, rejoice. The comedian returns later this month with her Emmy-nominated late-night show, The Amber Ruffin Show, promising a third season that will be “bigger and better than ever.” The Peacock series begins a new five-episode run on September 30th.



Ruffin announced the season in a new video, highlighting what’s to come in the new episodes–sketches! Songs! Celebrity interviews! Surprise celebrity guests “that will make you freak out”!—while hyping up what seems like an extremely scanty episode order. “It’s the best thing to come in fives since fingers,” the host proclaimed.

Guess What?! Amber’s BACK This Fall!

While that may be true, five episodes is pretty light for a late-night show, even one on Peacock; previous seasons had a much healthier episode count. Perhaps five episodes is just the start, and the streamer will order more in the new year (this run will take the show through December 16). Or perhaps “bigger and better than ever” means the show will pack more content into fewer episodes.

Whatever the case, a bit more Amber Ruffin is better than none at all. “We are so excited to bring you more of The Amber Ruffin Show!” said the star in a press release. “This time we have more stars and more margaritas! It’s gonna be a party!”

“I can’t wait for fans of The Amber Ruffin Show to see what we have in store for them this fall,” head writer Jenny Hagel said in her own statement. “We’ve got more silly sketches, more smart commentary, more surprise celebrity guests, and more jokes that will make you laugh until tequila comes out of your nose.”

Ruffin and Hagel continue to do double duty with Ruffin’s show and Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they’re both writers (the pair have a recurring segment on the show called “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” where they deliver punchlines from their own perspectives as a Black and gay woman, respectively). At the very least, the primetime gig ensures fans won’t be deprived of the duo’s comedic sensibility, even if they are deprived of more Amber Ruffin Show episodes.