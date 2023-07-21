AMC is already tossing new seasons at its latest Walking Dead spin-offs

We used to joke, years ago , about how no one was every going to actually be able to kill off AMC’s The Walking Dead, with the series continuing to shamble on in comfortably profitable perpetuity for the rest of time. Now, though, we’re starting to wonder if that might literally be the case: The flagship show might ( finally) be over, but AMC has just cheerfully chucked extra seasons at two of its spin-offs—including one that hasn’t even made it to air yet.

That, of course, would be The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the Norman Reedus-fronted sequel series that’s been getting plastered all over buildings at San Diego Comic-Con this year. (Even if Reedus himself isn’t in attendance, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.) The show will see everyone’s favorite vest-equipped crossbowman hanging out in France, taking in the local sights, touring all the hottest tourist spots, and (we’re assuming, because why the hell else would you set a Walking Dead spin-off show in France) killing a bunch of zombies in the Parisian catacombs. The series isn’t set to debut until September 10, 2023, but AMC’s high enough on it, apparently, that it’s already granted the show a second season.

Ditto The Walking Dead: Dead City, the spin-off focused on Lauren Coha n and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as odd-couple-if-Felix-had-murdered-Oscar’s-spouse-with-a-baseball-bat duo Maggie and Negan. The series is currently in the midst of its first season on AMC, having kicked off back on June 18.

In addition to the renewals, AMC also announced today that it’s settled on an official title for Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s own “What’s everybody been up to since The Walking Dead ended?” spin-off series, which will now be known as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.