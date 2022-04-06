As much as it pains us to say, Better Call Saul is coming to an end. Why, it feels like only yesterday that we were worried about the Breaking Bad spin-off ruining the legacy of the show. Now it’s not even remotely controversial to prefer Saul over Breaking Bad. Most of that is due to Bob Odenkirk’s committed performance, grounding the bizarre life of a grifting, motor-mouthed attorney in something recognizable and human.

Advertisement

But with Saul heading to the great Cinnabon in the sky, where will get our doctor-recommended serving of Odenkirk? Thankfully, the AMC brain trust has more interest in public health than other institutions. Earlier today, the network announced Straight Man, a new series starring Mr. Odenkirk, is in the works and could arrive as soon as next year.

Odenkirk plays William Henry Deveraux Jr. , the chairman of the English department of an underfunded rust belt Pennsylvania college. Sounds like Odenkirk’s got a lot of scheming to do.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley) and Paul Lieberstein (also known as Toby from The Office) will adapt Richard Russo’s novel of the same name, with the likes of executive producer and Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly (still weird writing that) on board to direct.

Odenkirk promises that the show will be a little lighter than recent projects. “I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel,” Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity,” Odenkirk said in a statement. “This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having. I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel and I look forward to playing this role—something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart.”

G/O Media may get a commission 30% Off Original Tamagotchi Adorable

Basically pure digital nostalgia and is designed to perfectly mimic the 90s version of the toy, and gives you a little digital pet to carry around with you. Buy for $14 at Amazon

Straight Man is set to premiere in 2023. Meanwhile, the final season of Better Call Saul kicks off on April 18.