American Horror Stories: like American Horror Story, but plural

Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 15. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m., series premiere, first two episodes): It’s been just shy of 10 years since the first season of American Horror Story—the one now called Murder House—first aired on Hulu, with Connie Britton’s amazing hair only one of the shocks that awaited its new viewers. It is, somehow, still going, so look for season 10 in the fall; it’s called Double Feature, so we’ve got at least one more season before AHS: Pandemic descends on us like a cloud of locusts. But we’re not here about AHS. We’re here about AHS-es.

American Horror Stories sees Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk still working that anthology beat, but this time the stories are standalone episodes (or, at most, two-parters). Think Twilight Zone, but with alumni from the cast of Glee. Juan Barquin will recap the first two episodes, which serve as parts one and two of the two-part “Rubber(wo)Man.”

Never Have I Ever (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): There were good things in 2020! Really, there were! And one of them is now back!

One of last year’s best shows unleashes its second season today, and Devi… Devi is living her best life as she juggles two amazing guys. Unfortunately, that seems likely to blow up in her amazing little face, doesn’t it? Keep an eye out for our coverage.

Regular coverage

Why Women Kill (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.)

Gossip Girl (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.):

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): A quick reminder that coverage on this All Stars season is embargoed until 9:15 p.m., so look for our recap then.

Advertisement

Wild card

Dr. Death (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): Any elder millennials looking to once and for all kill their lingering adoration of Pacey from Dawson’s Creek should re-up that Peacock submission right quick.

Based on Wondery’s true crime podcast of the same name, Dr. Death follows a charming, talented neurosurgeon (Joshua Jackson) who has a troubling tendency of letting people mysteriously die on him. The cast also includes Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, and Gracie Gummer.