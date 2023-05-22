Iam Tongi & James Blunt: Super Emotional Duet of “Monsters” Makes Idol History - American Idol 2023

Throughout the night, Tongi also performed guest mentor Keith Urban’s “Making Memories Of Us,” a hometown tribute “Cool Down” in honor of his native Hawaii, and his own single “I’ll Be Seeing You,” another tribute to his father. “Every time you come on and you sing, the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people’s hearts,” Perry praised the teen earlier in the evening. After being named the ultimate winner, Tongi closed out the show with “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie.

Iam Tongi Is Emotional Singing “I’ll Be Seeing You” For His Dad - American Idol Finale 2023

It’s been an interesting season for American Idol, in which multiple contestants decided for one reason or another the juice just wasn’t worth the squeeze and bowed out before America could vote them out. But the show must always go on and an Idol must always be crowned, and so Tongi and his touching tale prevailed. He joins the likes of Idols such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jordin Sparks, and also the likes of Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, and Chayce Beckham. Congrats!

Iam Tongi WINS!! - American Idol 2023