Good online passwords are somewhat of a paradox—the best ones you can have are naturally going to be the hardest to remember. On top of that, cybersecurity experts suggest you really need to be using original passwords for each new login you create in your Internet journeying, something that can add up extremely quickly...

That said, there’s really no excuse for the absolutely pathetic passwords many people are hellbent on using for the sake of brevity, simplicity, and sheer laziness. You know who you are out there, and on the off-chance you don’t/are in denial, please allow this survey of America’s most used passwords to enlighten you. (Unless you are a Nazi or QAnon truther using Gab, in which case: Carry on as you were, please.)



Compiled by the password management company, NordPass, the new analysis utilizes 4TB of hacked user data from 50 countries in collaboration with various security experts. You can see the most used passwords globally, as well as break them down by nation, and even gender. So, without further ado, here are the Top Ten most easily hackable passwords Americans are using these days:

123456 password 12345 123456789 password1 abc123 12345678 qwerty 111111 1234567

Jesus Christ, people. Stop using sequential numbers, already! And wow, people really are out there just using “password” as their damn password, apparently. According to NordPass, each of the top ten most used passwords can be hacked in less than a second. Other choices that made the list include “football,” “dragon,” “whatever,” and, we kid you not, “fuckyou1.” So really, what NordPass is trying to tell everyone is: Do not let your children and teenagers pick their own passwords.



