Beth has more life to live, as Hulu has renewed the Amy Schumer dramedy Life & Beth for a second season. The comedian confirmed the renewal of the series today on The Howard Stern Show, less than a month after the series’ premiere.

Schumer stars in Life & Beth as Beth, a wine distributor who is shacked up in Manhattan with her perfect, successful boyfriend, that is, until something changes the trajectory of her life for good. She then finds herself back home on Long Island, where she must confront her past—hello, trauma. In search of a life more “authentic,” she also begins working on a farm where she meets the patchy bearded man played by Michael Cera.

The series also flashbacks to Beth’s childhood, and she begins to piece together the events that made her who she is, a nd she grapples with how to move forward.

In our review of the first season, Tim Lowery calls it a “warm, ambitious” passion project, writing:

But Life & Beth is a lot more than a smartly scripted rom-com. For Schumer—who created the show and also directed and wrote episodes—it’s clearly a passion project, and she takes some big swings to get to some real emotional depth. By the end of episode one, we’re hit with the death that the not-so-hot title of the show suggests, the one that will hover over the remaining nine episodes, and move it into darker waters and more ambitious storytelling.

Life & Beth also stars Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, and LaVar Walker. In addition to serving as the series’ creator, Schumer also wrote all ten episodes and directed four episodes from the first season.

All ten episodes of Life & Beth are available for viewing on Hulu.