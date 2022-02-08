If there’s not a story about a messy, clumsy woman who needs to make a major change in her life just lying around , then Amy Schumer will sure a s hell make one. Enter the new Hulu series Life & Beth, written, directed, executive-produced, and starring Schumer.

Schumer leads the series as Beth, a woman in an unloving relationship who also hates her job as a wine distributor. After an undisclosed incident, Beth decides that she isn’t happy with how things are going in her life. She then embarks on a quest to find her purpose on her own and outside of the office. She decides to quit her job and break up with her boyfriend.



Beth ends up at a small local farm, where she meets Michael Cera’s character. I It looks like Cera’s character is supposed to be this blunt hot farmer dude that Beth inevitably catches feelings for, but so far he looks a lot like the same awkward kid from Juno, plus a super patchy beard.

Cera, Susannah Flood (For The People), Violet Young, Kevin Kane (Inside Amy Schumer), Yamaneika Saunders (In Security), Laura Benanti (Supergirl), Larry Owens (Search Party), Michael Rapaport (Atypical), Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker round out the cast of Life & Beth. Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell, and Ryan McFaul join Schumer as executive producers.

Not mentioned in the full cast is musician and actor David Byrne, who in his first television appearance since 2012, pops up out of nowhere as Schumer’s wisdom-imparting doctor. We guess he had some time to wander over and film this part in between putting on a Broadway show for the last two years.

All 10 episodes of the first season of Life & Beth debut on Hulu on March 18.