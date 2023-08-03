And Just Like That… recap: Let’s resurrect the Aidan-Big debate

Maybe this is just the Aidan-lover in me talking, but did this feel like an old- school episode of Sex And The City? Some quippy, corny humor; an overarching storyline that has stakes; and some moving meditations on both friendship and roman ce? Oh no, I’ve been sucked in!



Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) have been holed up in a hotel room for enough time that they’ve established a routine over who has to close the curtains to block out the sun in the morning. They’re in that blissful new-relationship stage, with the added benefit of familiarity that comes from years of history. Where are his kids (aged 14, 17, and 20), you ask? Aidan alternates weeks with his ex-wife, freeing him up to spend every other week in New York with Carrie. No one on this show works, if you were wondering. (Just kidding. Miranda and Charlotte both have new jobs this week.)

Advertisement

He wants her to come down to his beautiful farmhouse in Virginia to meet the boys, sharing a “cute” story about a chicken who lays eggs in one of his children’s beds. But Carrie jokes that a chicken entering the house is a “home invasion,” and alarm bells are going off in my head. Carrie and Aidan didn’t work out for a reason. They have wildly incompatible lifestyle preferences. Aidan wants her to meet his boys, but I want Aidan to slow down. Protect your heart, man! Don’t let the sex scramble your brain into forget that this woman once obliterated you.



Advertisement Advertisement

Carrie’s friends are on the same page. Over brunch, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) are skeptical. Even Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is like, “Bitch, this is fast.” But Carrie is undeterred: “If it feels right, and it does, why slow it down?”

Miranda prods a bit more after brunch, but her doubts are quashed when Carrie shares that she’s been having the best orgasms of her life. Miranda basically decided to leave her husband after Che (Sara Ramirez) gave her an orgasm in Carrie’s kitchen, so that tracks, but I say these people are making too many orgasm-based decisions.

Advertisement

But here’s the bombshell: Carrie thinks the orgasms are better than ever because she was holding a part of herself back when she was with Aidan before because of Big. “I’ve been asking myself: Was Big a big mistake?” Carrie looks stricken, and Miranda is speechless. As a longtime Aidan advocate, I obviously understand this sentiment. In fact, after last week’s episode, I did a very scientific poll in my Instagram stories, asking people if they were a.) Team Aidan, b.) Team Big, or c.) Used to be Team Big but became Team Aidan with age. Do you know how many women selected Team Big? Zero. Maybe you were a Big fan in your youth, but supporting Big now? In this economy?

Advertisement

However. If your best friend starts to doubt her choice to marry the husband who recently died, I would highly recommend you talk up said dead husband and reassure her that she made the best choice for herself. Anything else is cruel. The man is dead! What is to be gained by rehashing your choice from more than two decades ago?

Instead of continuing to spend a fortune on hotel rooms, Aidan and Carrie decide to Airbnb Che’s apartment whenever he’s in town. This is really the only way they can think to keep Che in the show, huh? Unfortunately, Che’s apartment is devoid of any kitchenware, so Aidan and Carrie go shopping. Considering they buy a knife set and a Nespresso, I have a hard time believing this is a cheaper arrangement than hotel rooms.



Advertisement

Che stops by the apartment and observes the cheesy Aidan-Carrie chemistry. He’s cooking chili. She’s opening beers. They’re floored by the ease between the two. “I mean, come on,” Che says. “Why did this not work out the first time?” Carrie looks at Aidan as she replies that she made a huge mistake, and the two of them hug so intimately that it must be awkward for Che.

Is this the position of the show? I mean, I have been saying for years that any woman looking for a healthy relationship would have gone for Aidan, but Sex and the City, followed by And Just Like That…, always seemed to posit that Big was Carrie’s soulmate and she couldn’t have been happy with anyone else. Has the show also outgrown Big with age?

Advertisement

The happy couple wants to take Charlotte, Miranda, and Seema out to dinner, and everyone is on board except Seema, who is suddenly dodging Carrie’s calls and texts. When the two run into each other at the salon, Carrie forces a conversation and Seema comes clean. Carrie’s quick obsession with Aidan made her doubt their plan to share a seasonal Hamptons house, because who wants to third wheel all summer? Carrie has had two great loves, and Seema has had none, and even though she feels petty and pathetic, she wants some space.

Advertisement

It’s a really lovely scene that underlines the push and pull that comes with friendship, something the show has been light on in season two. Carrie does not mention Samantha, but she doesn’t have to; her panic at the thought of space becoming a rift is evidence enough. In the end, Seema swallows her complicated feelings and shows up to dinner, and Aidan effortlessly grabs her an extra chair. The payoff might have been better if the “space” had lasted more than a quarter of an episode, but it’s still a nice moment between Carrie and Seema.

Stray observations