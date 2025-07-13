Rian Johnson says Knives Out cut into his Star Wars trilogy time

Around the time that some fans were having a meltdown over Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm were planning to piss them off even further with a whole new trilogy helmed by Johnson. Over time, the conversation surrounding the trio of Star Wars adventures faded, with many assuming that Disney’s about-face from The Last Jedi signaled that the studio was no longer interested in making Johnson’s trilogy. But that wasn’t the whole story. So what happened to Johnson’s trilogy? According to a new interview with Rolling Stone, “Nothing.”

Despite sending fans into an unending spiral of pain for suggesting Star Wars could be irreverent instead of a series of endless lore dumps, Johnson says that he and Lucasfilm “had a great time working together.” “They said, ‘Let’s keep doing it,’ and I said, ‘Great!'” After kicking some ideas around with Kathleen Kennedy, Knives Out happened, and Johnson “was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries” while ignoring the biggest mystery of all: What happened to the trilogy? “Nothing really happened with it,” Johnson said. “It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled.”

As of right now, Johnson is “pretty happy” doing his own stuff. He also doesn’t think too deeply about the backlash to his Star Wars film, admitting that he and his friends were “Prequel Hate Central” back in the day. “Culture-war garbage aside,” Johnson believes that the “push and pull” of being a Star Wars hater is a “healthy part” of being a Star Wars fan. Indeed, arguing about Star Wars is an essential part of liking it. If only so many Bothans hadn’t had to die as a result of Luke enjoying some delicious and nutritious green milk.