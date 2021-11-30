The full trailer of HBO Max’s Samantha-less Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That…, is here, and it has the things you might expect from a Sex And The City miniseries set about a decade after the second movie.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), now the host of a radio program (or the guest of one or a podcast host or guest—she’s on the mic, which is the point), has moved on from writing her column to using that voice of hers. It was, after all, her voice that narrated the first six seasons of the show. But this time, it seems like she’s settled into middle age with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) quite nicely. The pair are popping bottles, sipping wine, and have a closet full of Manolos. Everything’s coming up Carrie.



But what of Charlotte and Miranda (Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon)? Well, they’re kind of doing the same. The ladies are having picnics, wearing fun hats, and being there for each other (sans Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, of course). Some familiar faces are returning for more, including Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson, who died earlier this year.



And what of the fifth character, New York City? Well, yes, New York City is a character in And Just Like That…. Could you imagine a Sex And The City thing without New York?

Joining the cast is Sara Ramirez, who plays podcast host Che Diaz. They get the distinguished honor of asking Carrie Bradshaw if she’s ever masturbated in a public place, which is all you can really hope for from a Sex And The City revival.

And Just Like That… has some big names coming to direct, too, including series creator Michael Patrick King, Obvious Child director Gillian Robespierre, and someone named Cynthia Nixon.

The series kicks off its 10-episode run with a two-episode premiere on December 9 on HBO Max. So be there, or you’re a Samantha.