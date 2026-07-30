Andrew Garfield is pretty "No duh" about Amazon dropping his Sam Altman movie
Garfield plays Altman in Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI movie Artificial, which Amazon dropped shortly after signing a deal with Altman's company.Andrew Garfield, Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
In hindsight, it was less surprising that Amazon dropped its plans to distribute Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial—reportedly a pretty scathing depiction of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s scramble to stay in that job during a hectic few days back in 2023—than that it picked them up in the first place. Certainly, that’s the stance of the film’s cast, including star Andrew Garfield, who plays the film’s version of Altman, and who sounds surprisingly laissez-faire about Amazon’s abrupt dumping of the movie back in June. (Said equanimity presumably helped along by the fact that the clearly sheepish tech giant reportedly put in effort to help the movie find another distributor at the much smaller Neon.)
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