Andrew Garfield is pretty "No duh" about Amazon dropping his Sam Altman movie

In hindsight, it was less surprising that Amazon dropped its plans to distribute Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial—reportedly a pretty scathing depiction of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s scramble to stay in that job during a hectic few days back in 2023—than that it picked them up in the first place. Certainly, that’s the stance of the film’s cast, including star Andrew Garfield, who plays the film’s version of Altman, and who sounds surprisingly laissez-faire about Amazon’s abrupt dumping of the movie back in June. (Said equanimity presumably helped along by the fact that the clearly sheepish tech giant reportedly put in effort to help the movie find another distributor at the much smaller Neon.)

Noting that he both was and wasn’t surprised by the move to drop the film, Garfield was pretty diplomatic on the topic, telling Variety that the movie was probably never a great fit for the studio/tech juggernaut/toilet paper distribution company, even before it signed massive deals to integrate its business with Altman’s a few months ago. “I think there are certain things that fit certain places and don’t fit other places,” Garfield noted, adding that Amazon executives were “nothing but supportive and nothing but encouraging while we were making the film. Luca has a really great relationship with them and I’ve developed a lovely relationship with them as well. I’m grateful that they’ve helped the film to find the home that it was meant to find.”

Garfield’s comments were echoed by co-star Cooper Hoffman, who plays an as-yet undisclosed role in Guadagnino’s movie. “I’m shocked they picked it up in the first place,” Hoffman told reporters while promoting his latest movie, I Want Your Sex. “When they dropped it, it was kinda like, ‘Oh, yeah, that kinda actually makes sense.’” But all’s well, apparently, that ends well, as Hoffman added that “Then it got picked up by Neon, which I’m so happy about. I love Neon and I couldn’t be more happy.”

Artificial is currently aiming for a 2026 release.