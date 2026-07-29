Four women accuse Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct in new BBC documentary

The documentary features testimonials from 10 women, nine of whom share their experiences publicly for the first time.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 29, 2026 | 9:01am
Photo by Leah Gallo. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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Four women accuse Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct in new BBC documentary

Jared Leto is facing new and renewed accusations of sexual misconduct after the airing of the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. The documentary features testimonials from 10 women, nine of whom are publicly sharing their experiences with the actor and musician for the first time, according to Deadline. Four of the women detail criminal activity on the part of Leto. 

One woman, pseudonymously referred to as Isabel, alleged that Leto assaulted her in a Las Vegas motel bathroom in 2002 when she was 17 and he was in his 30s. She says that Leto grabbed her hand and used it to masturbate himself in the shower; she recalls recoiling and leaving the room. She recalls Leto putting on a towel and opening the door of the motel to make sure no one was around before allowing her to leave.

Another woman called Alex was 19 in 2013 when Leto invited her to an afterparty after a performance at the O2 arena in London. When she arrived at the address, she found a dark hotel room containing only Leto. When she said she was uncomfortable and would sleep on a chaise lounge in the room, Leto allegedly told her she’d wake up “with a dick in her ass.” Alex left the room after this, and texted a friend, who encouraged her to report the threats of sexual assault. 

A woman called Clara recalls an incident of statuatory rape in California in 2006; she was 17 and Leto 34. She said she brought up the age of consent but Leto dismissed concerns. Clara recalls that Leto “kind of shrugged it off, like it wasn’t a huge concern for him.” She also alleges that he “told me, ‘I would like you to call me daddy’. And it was either pretend to be a little girl or ‘my little girl.'” 

A fourth woman called Etta says she was 16 in 2014 when she began receiving sexual phone calls from Leto after meeting him at a Los Angeles Modelling Agency. “He did at least once mention him and I having sex at some point,” she tells the BBC, along with him asking her whether she had kinks or whether she was a virgin. Etta then says that Leto gave her number to a friend called Christian, who would ask her if she’d be willing to shoot porn. She was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement in 2016, which she refused, but she did show the document to the BBC. 

Reps for Leto declined to comment for both the BBC documentary and for Deadline‘s reporting on it. Leto denied previous accusations of inappropriate behavior detailed in an AirMail report published in June 2025. His most recent project was Masters Of The Universe, in which he played Skeletor and was notably absent from the press tour.

 
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