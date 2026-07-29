Four women accuse Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct in new BBC documentary The documentary features testimonials from 10 women, nine of whom share their experiences publicly for the first time.

Jared Leto is facing new and renewed accusations of sexual misconduct after the airing of the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. The documentary features testimonials from 10 women, nine of whom are publicly sharing their experiences with the actor and musician for the first time, according to Deadline. Four of the women detail criminal activity on the part of Leto.

One woman, pseudonymously referred to as Isabel, alleged that Leto assaulted her in a Las Vegas motel bathroom in 2002 when she was 17 and he was in his 30s. She says that Leto grabbed her hand and used it to masturbate himself in the shower; she recalls recoiling and leaving the room. She recalls Leto putting on a towel and opening the door of the motel to make sure no one was around before allowing her to leave.