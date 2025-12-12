The trailer for Andy Serkis' Animal Farm won't help with your book report
The trailer for Andy Serkis' animated adaptation of Animal Farm gets stranger as it goes.Screenshot: YouTube
We don’t doubt that Andy Serkis made his animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm with the best of intentions, a love of the novel, and a belief that the author’s allegorical take on the Russian Revolution might be of service at a time of intense political strife and media illiteracy. After all, Orwell’s book has been adapted only twice: once by the CIA in 1954 and in a 1999 TV movie starring Kelsey Grammer. Providing eighth graders who can’t bring themselves to read the book with an alternative to ChatGPT for their book-report needs might be just the thing to help Gen Alpha learn about metaphor, allegory, and the ills of Stalinism. English teachers have introduced Orwell to kids through Animal Farm for decades—why can’t the man who introduced Venom to queer liberation do the same? But we’d be lying if we expected the trailer for Serkis’ first animated feature to rely more on Minions-inspired gags than, say, the motion-capture performances that the director made his name on.