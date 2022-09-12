Now, this is the kind of thing that could only happen to Anna Kendrick. Unless it was going to happen to Jennifer Lawrence, but her viral quirky TIFF moment is dishing on the Real Housewives. (Get a new schtick, Lawrence!) The Manic Pixie Lead Actress laws decree that you can only get one, so the “rescued by firefighters” bit goes to Ms. Kendrick.

Perhaps it’s a welcome moment of levity while promoting a film of heavy personal significance, but in any case, Kendrick took being trapped in an elevator at TIFF in stride. “Ah, the classic ‘I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator’ excuse,” she whimsically posted on her Instagram.

And this was a genuine rescue, as her video montage of the event shows. The emergency responders had to open a hatch above the elevator and lower a ladder down so that the trapped inhabitants could climb out. “Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply that we have,” Kendrick cracks in the Instagram clip, later telling her rescuers, “I’m in love with every single one of you.”

“I was the only one who was cursed with this. Everybody else had a perfectly lovely day,” Kendrick later told Entertainment Weekly while chatting with her Alice, Darling castmates. “I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time. … I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch. But, yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical.”

“I couldn’t stop cracking jokes. Although, maybe that’s a defense mechanism,” she reflected. “Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I’m not healthy!” And thus, TIFF got its very own viral snafu. It’s no Spitgate, but it’ll do in a pinch!