Forget having a taste: AMC Networks is heading straight for seconds. The network has already given Ann e Rice’s Interview With The Vampire a season two renewal—before the series has even premiered its first season to audiences on October 2, reports Deadline.



Based on Anne Rice’s hit gothic horror novel Interview With The Vampire and its film adaptation , the new adaptation follows Jacob Anderson’s (Game Of Thrones) Louis de Pointe du Lac and his life as a vampire, as well as his tumultuous relationship with fellow vamp Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Sam Reid) and Lioncourt’s fledgl ing Claudia (Bailey Bass).

“Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: Joining him as his vampire companion,” reads an official synopsis of the vampire series. “ But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

Coming in as the second adaptation of Rice’s debut novel, Interview With The Vampire first hit the big screen in 1994, with Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and a young Kirsten Dunst starring in the film. Wildly successful, the film would go into the vampire flick hall of fame , while also introducing us to the terror that is Tom Cruise’s evil blonde wig.

“We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, in a statement to Deadline. “This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

That Anne Rice Expanded Universe looks to be coming full-speed ahead, as the network has an adaptation of Rice’s The Mayfair Witches hitting television sometime in January 2023, with Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin starring in the magical series.

The first season of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire premieres on AMC and AMC+ on October 2.