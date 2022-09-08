Feast your eyes on AMC’s new trailer for its forthcoming series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire. It’s got everything you want from a vampire drama: h omoeroticism, period wear, struggles with immortality, and a whole lot of revelry.

From the looks of it, the new series leans into the seductive, melodramatic, and straight-up gay parts of being a vampire, with lots of warm embraces and bloodshed.

“Let the tale seduce you, just as I was seduced,” Jacob Anderson as the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac says. “He was my murderer, my mentor, my lover, and my maker.”

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: Joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, who’s known for his work on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and Halt And Catch Fire. Rolin Jones serves as the creator and showrunner (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Game Of Thrones, Sex And The City) directs the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire | Official Trailer | AMC

Interview With A Vampire premieres on AMC and AMC+ on October 2.