Clockwise from bottom left: Julianne Moore in Lisey’s Story (Photo: Apple TV+); Tom Hiddleston in Loki (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney+), Annie Murphy in Kevin Can F**K Himself (Photo: JoJo Whilden/AMC), Jasmine Cephas-Jones in Blindspotting (Photo: Starz)

Graphic : Natalie Peeples

Summer’s nearly here, beckoning even the most ardent TV viewers to finally tear their eyes away from their various screens and head back out into the wider world (fully vaccinated, we hope). But June’s TV lineup will have you setting down the sunscreen and picking up the remote/tablet again. If you’re looking for a great new comedy, Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts is equally riotous and moving, while Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ Blindspotting spin-off brims with wit and visual flair. Dramas also make a strong showing this month, thanks to Lisey’s Story, the latest Stephen King TV adaptation (and the first to be written by the prolific author). Rose Byrne gets Physical in a new Apple TV+ series, Loki cuts loose for Disney+, and Annie Murphy stages a sitcom wife revolution on Kevin Can F**K Himself. Plus, Tuca & Bertie, Rick & Morty, and Kim’s Convenience return. So grab a seat (again), and don’t worry—the outdoors will still be there next month.

