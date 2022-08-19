It appears that the next season of Netflix’s dark, futuristic anthology Black Mirror stands to get a little bit Alexis. Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek Pinault are both in talks to star in the upcoming sixth season of the series, per Variety.



The new casting info is the latest addition in Black Mirror’s slow build towards an ensemble cast. Whispers of a “more cinematic in scope” new season first started up in May, with each episode reportedly being treated like “an individual film,” hinting at heightened production values and even bigger storylines.

As far as recent projects, Hayek just wrapped filming on the Angelina Jolie-directed drama Without Blood and also has a role in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming Magic Mike’s Last Dance. After wrapping up her Emmy-winning turn as Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek in 2020, Murphy has also recently starred in the new season of Russian Doll and AMC’s Kevin Can Fuck Himself.

Advertisement

Previously, it was confirmed that Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have all signed on for roles in Black Mirror’s next installment. That cast apparently only represents the season’s first three episodes, meaning more announcements are likely on the way. Just yesterday, Deadline confirmed that Under The Banner Of Heaven star Rory Culkin has also signed on for an undisclosed role.

Throughout its past five seasons (each one increasing in depth and/or spectacle), Black Mirror has served as a small screen jumping-off point for some of today’s most acclaimed actors. A starring role in season 1 episode “15 Million Merits” marked an early career high for Daniel Kaluuya, and Bryce Dallas Howard’s turn as a spiraling perfectionist in season 4's “Nosedive” marks one of the show’s (and the actor’s) most affecting lead performances ever.

Although any and all plot details, let alone a release date, are still strictly under lock and key, production is now believed to be underway for the new season. Given the show’s penchant for making anything from rideshares to nanny cams violent and terrifying, there are sure to be new technologies receiving sinister send-ups. Honestly though, these days, it’s hard to imagine any Black Mirror episode could be more unnerving than the last six months of scrolling TikTok.