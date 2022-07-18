Kevin (Eric Petersen) may have survived the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, but the story is coming to an end one way or another. On Monday, AMC released the trailer for the second and final season, and Allison (Annie Murphy) is plotting a new escape from her sitcom oaf of a husband.

The trailer gives a brief overview of the first season, which can be summed up in one phrase by Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden): “You tried to kill your husband, and it was a bust.” Not only was it a bust, but her scheme got busted. “At the end of season one, Neil (Alex Bonifer, Superstore), Kevin’s best friend and neighbor–and Patty’s brother–learned of their murderous plan and vowed to blow their cover,” reads a press release from AMC. “Now in the second and final season, Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms.”

So what’s Allison’s latest bid for freedom? “I’m leaving. I have to,” she says in the trailer. But apparently, it’s not as simple as just packing her bags: “When I leave, Kevin can’t be able to find me.” Now, rather than plotting Kevin’s death, Allison has decided to fake her own. To do so, though, she needs a whole new plan–and it’s not something you can just look up on the computers at the Worcester library.

Kevin Can F**K Himself | Season 2 Official Trailer

Inevitably, there will be plenty of obstacles standing between Allison and success–Patty’s girlfriend Detective Tammy (Candice Coke); her ex Sam (Sam Park); and Neil, who looks to be coping poorly with his post-multicam reality. N ot to mention Kevin himself, who continues living in blissful ignorance accompanied by a laugh track.

Advertisement

On top of everything else, fellow Kevin survivor Erinn Hayes is also slated to make an appearance in the final episodes. The second season of Kevin Can F**k himself premieres on August 22, 2022.