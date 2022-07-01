Anoop Desai is headed to Staten Island. As reported by Deadline, the onetime American Idol finalist is set to appear on the upcoming fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows in a “major recurring role” and will be seen in six out of ten episodes.

Desai was first seen on TV back in 2009 as a contestant on the eighth season of American Idol, where he made it to the final seven. He went on to make his acting debut in a 2020 episode of Billions. Since then, he’s also appeared briefly on Little Voice and Russian Doll. What We Do In The Shadows will be his longest-running role to date.

The beloved comedy is returning after a serious shake-up at the end of season three, which saw Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) leaving the vampires’ home in Staten Island, with Laszlo (Matt Berry) staying behind to take care of Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), newly reborn as a baby. While the trailer for fourth season reveals that the gang gets back together, they have their work cut out for them when it comes to influencing the energy vampire into growing into a more interesting person this time around. Deadline writes that Desai will be playing “an acquaintance of Nandor’s from his ancestral homeland,” so he’s presumably also going to be a centuries-old bloodsucker.

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX

The singer isn’t the only former reality show contestant who’s appeared on What We Do In The Shadows. Great British Bake Off’s Helena Garcia, known for her goth desserts, played a Nadja lookalike in an episode of season two.

Advertisement

The fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows premieres on FX on July 12. The series has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons.