Raise your glass of blood (or red wine), because the official trailer for fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows is here. Bring on the dancing, sword fighting, and innuendos.

The trailer gives us a lot to work with as we see Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) attempt to mold Baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) into the “most interesting adult there has ever been.” Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) opens her own eponymous night club for fellow vampires and the rich (their blood is just so buttery!).

With the unlucky in love Nandor (Kayvan Novak), he continues his fruitless search for love by going on lots of dates. At one point, he gets so desperate he calls upon a genie and wishes for all 37 of his wives from his past life to be resurrected. Meanwhile, Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) kicking ass and taking names.

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX

From the trailer alone, it looks like we’re in for a season fill to the brim with antics and adventures. Hopefully we’ll get more raps like the stellar one Nadja unveils in the trailer.

In a recent interview with Variety, WWDITS showrunners Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms dived into the emotional arcs of each of the characters, the strengths of every actor, maintaining the rules of documentary-style filming, and vampire dick jokes.

Ahead of the season four premiere, the What We Do In The Shadows has been preemptively renewed for a fifth and sixth season at FX, which will hopefully not turn one of television’s best current comedies into something we all wish would end. The fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows premieres with two new episodes on July 12 on FX.