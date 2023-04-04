Another American Idol contestant ran for the hills last night

Over twenty-one seasons, American Idol has prided itself on knowing how to pick ’em. Knowing how to keep ‘em, however, has recently proved a more difficult endeavor. For the past two consecutive episodes, a contestant has hung up their hat and departed the competition of their own accord.



The most recent contestant to depart, Kaya Stewart, left at the tail end of Hollywood Week, ahead of a planned duet of Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me” with fellow contestant Fire.

Kaya Stewart Withdraws From Idol Leaving Fire To Duet With Someone Else - American Idol 2023

“I have a little announcement to make,” Stewart told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie while onstage beside Fire. “I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood Week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going. During this performance, I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience.”



Stewart continued, “She’s so talented and so incredible and we bonded so much but I realized I wasn’t able to give 100 percent. So, I’ve decided to not perform but Fire is going to perform and I’m really grateful that I got to be here and thank you guys but I’m not going to be performing.”

At this point, Perry asked Stewart the $250,000 question: was Stewart planning on leaving the show?

“Yes,” Stewart responded tearfully. “So me not performing today means I’m no longer going to be in the competition.” Stewart then exited the stage, leaving an equally tearful Fire standing alone. Fire ended up performing a last-minute arrangement with contestant Jayna Elise after Elise volunteered to replace Stewart.

After watching the performance, Perry commended Fire for sticking it out. “I’m proud of you,” Perry told her. “You’re growing little by little. You can’t control a lot but you can control yourself. And you can control your future. Thank you for standing up here and continuing to try, thank you for swinging, thank you for not forfeiting, thank you for fighting.”

Stewart’s departure arrives right on the heels of contestant Sara Beth Liebe, who called it a competition last week after deciding that her “heart’s at home” with her children. Despite Perry specifically urging her to stay—Perry insisted to Liebe that “self-love is just as big as motherly love”—Liebe ultimately made the final call, heading offstage and packing her bags.

“I’m really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say,” Liebe said backstage. “If my kids were a little older… I understand how big of an opportunity this is, but I still kinda wanna go home.”

Although family and health struggles are nothing to scoff at, two contestant losses in as many nights don’t exactly bode well for Idol’s already dwindling cultural relevance. When TikTok virality is as surefire a path to stardom as competition reality, why not make like Liebe and Stewart and depart the slog of filming in the name of slightly more relaxed pastures?