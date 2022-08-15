At the end of Saw III, Tobin Bell’s John Kramer—a.k.a. Jigsaw—dies, seeming bringing his twisted life-or-death games to an end. That movie came out in 2006, and six additional Saw movies have come out since then, culminating in last year’s Spiral: From The Book Of Saw with Chris Rock. The series will never end. Not ever. So don’t be surprised when we tell you that a new, untitled Saw movie will be in theaters on October 27, 2023.

That comes from a Lionsgate press release that says Saw VI and Saw 3D director Kevin Greutert will be directing once again, and while Lionsgate and production company Twist Pictures are “keeping the plot and characters under wraps,” they say that “fan can be assured that the new film will capture their hearts—and other body parts—with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve. (The first mystery: They’re still making these dang things?! Yes, we already covered that!)

It sounds like this movie, the 10th in the franchise, will be a proper Saw sequel rather than a Book Of Saw spin-off like Spiral was, which means more complete and utter nonsense like previously unmentioned family members and time jumps that would leave even the Fast & Furious series rushing to the Wikipedia plot synopsis. This far into the franchise, that kind of thing is more of a feature than a bug, so we would be fully on board if this new Saw movie takes place at the same time as the first one, or if original co-creator Leigh Whannell’s character Adam from the original Saw turned out to still be alive, despite being shown as a skeleton in one of the sequels. Or maybe they could go into space? It’s been a while since a horror series did that.