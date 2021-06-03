Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
In The Heights' Anthony Ramos loves a good bodega beef patty

Marah Eakin
As In The Heights’ Usnavi, Anthony Ramos is no stranger to bodega life. His character runs one in New York’s Washington Heights—though he’s looking to flee for what he thinks are greener pastures in the Dominican Republic. We recently sat down with Ramos to talk In The Heights, and we couldn’t resist our basest urge to talk snacks—from $.25 juice grenades to café con leche, Puerto Rican sweet breads to beef patties with cheese. In the video above, you’ll find that delicious discussion.

In The Heights hits theaters and HBO Max on June 11.

