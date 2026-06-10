A restored and recut Manhunter returns to theaters this summer Michael Mann's 1986 thriller introduced cinema to one of its great villains. 40 years later, it's getting a fresh coat of paint.

Francis Dolarhyde is still in the process of becoming, apparently. Director Michael Mann announced today that his 1986 film Manhunter will return to theaters in a new form this summer, getting a 4K restoration billed as The Final Cut in celebration of its 40th anniversary. A box-office bomb at the time, Manhunter introduced audiences to Dr. Hannibal Lecktor (played by Brian Cox in the film) and pretty much the entire sub-genre of FBI profilers investigating serial killers. It never gets the credit for the innovation, namely because it was overshadowed by the runaway success of The Silence Of The Lambs, which reintroduced Lecter without the ‘K’ (It’s cleaner). The new cut, however, hopes to offer audiences a more “immersive” cut of the movie that Mann emphatically calls the “version of the film which I’m most satisfied.”

“40 years ago—though armed with Thomas Harris’ excellent novel, Red Dragon—its subject matter, the profiling of serial killers, as well as being shocking and raw, was unknown,” Mann said in a statement. “When adapting, I wanted to make its storytelling deliver audiences into a certain state of threat and emotional engagement. Integral to that was the visualization and use of music with lyrics sometimes working like a libretto. We have carefully remastered the film to try to evoke that mood and intensity, heightened with audio.”