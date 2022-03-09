Niv Sultan returns to Apple TV+ in the trailer for the second season of Tehran. The streamer’s flagship spy series doesn’t look like it’s missed a step, promising another round of covert ops, high-octane thrills, and, of course, Glenn Close saying things like “Unless we are completely transparent with each other, it will end very badly for us. Do you understand?”

In Tehran, Sultan stars as Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates the titular Iranian capital to destroy the country’s nuclear reactor. Unfortunately, the mission is a dud, and she has to come up with a plan that could harm the people she cares for most .

Despite the bombast, Tehran was one of Apple TV+’s more low-key releases in 2020. Ted Lasso had only just premiered, so only the most devoted Morning Show and Mythic Quest fans were watching the channel (are we calling streamers/platforms/apps channels yet? ). But it’s not for lack of talent. In addition to Emmy-winner Glenn Close and Sultan, the show stars Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Omm.

The A.V. Club praised the show’s performances and energy when we reviewed in 2020, particularly Toub, who “steals the show,” according to our own Saloni Gajjar. She continues:

By its penultimate episode, Tehran does claw its way out of some of its tangled plotlines to focus on amping up the high-octane factor, delivering some of its best twists and an anticlimactic cliffhanger that could pave the way for a second season. Sultan works hard to sell the material she’s given, but despite an empathetic performance, the limited descriptors for Tamar ultimately make it challenging to invest in her story. It’s Toub’s subdued acting that steals the show. Whether it’s emotionally heightened scenes, displays of frustration and anger, or the screen time he shares with Navid Negahban’s Masoud Tabrizi, he elevates the series.

Tehran returns with two episodes on May 6. Following the premiere, Apple will release one episode every Friday throughout the show’s eight-episode season.