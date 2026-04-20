Tim Cook is logging off as Apple CEO
The successor to Steve Jobs exits on September 1 and will be replaced by John Ternus, senior VP of hardware engineering.Photo: Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images
Tim Apple will go back to being regular old Tim Cook this September. The CEO of Apple, Inc., will step down on September 1 to become executive chairman. He’ll be succeeded by the senior VP of hardware engineering, John Ternus. The news arrives 15 years into Cook’s reign, which saw Apple rise to unforeseen heights of profitability, adding ever-thinner iPhones and new product lines, like Apple Watch, AirPods, and, uh, Vision Pro, to its offerings. He’s also responsible for the largest album release of all time, when he gifted all of his customers a copy of U2’s Songs Of Innocence, which are still sitting, unlistened to, on just about everyone’s iPhone. But, arguably, Cook’s biggest impact comes on the supply chain side, where he sought to make products cheaper and quicker to produce (at the expense of quality and customer service). Under Cook, Apple became one of the world’s most valuable companies as he supercharged its services sector, launching AppleTV and Apple Music, to compete with Netflix and Spotify.