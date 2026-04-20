Tim Apple will go back to being regular old Tim Cook this September. The CEO of Apple, Inc., will step down on September 1 to become executive chairman. He’ll be succeeded by the senior VP of hardware engineering, John Ternus. The news arrives 15 years into Cook’s reign, which saw Apple rise to unforeseen heights of profitability, adding ever-thinner iPhones and new product lines, like Apple Watch, AirPods, and, uh, Vision Pro, to its offerings. He’s also responsible for the largest album release of all time, when he gifted all of his customers a copy of U2’s Songs Of Innocence, which are still sitting, unlistened to, on just about everyone’s iPhone. But, arguably, Cook’s biggest impact comes on the supply chain side, where he sought to make products cheaper and quicker to produce (at the expense of quality and customer service). Under Cook, Apple became one of the world’s most valuable companies as he supercharged its services sector, launching AppleTV and Apple Music, to compete with Netflix and Spotify.

While Cook was mostly known as a number cruncher, who was less plugged into the tech side of Apple (leading to a persistent criticism of “Steve would never” throughout his tenure), his replacement is anything but. Described by Cook as having the “mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and honor,” Ternus is an Apple vet who’s spent his entire career at the company. “I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor,” Ternus said in a statement. “I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.” Anyone tired of a bean-counter CEO and missing the days of Apple’s out-of-the-box hardware supremacy should be pleased by the news of Ternus’ promotion. Arriving at Apple in 2001 to work on Apple’s Cinema Display, Ternus has been at the forefront of Apple’s hardware ever since. After overseeing AirPods, Macs, and iPods, he turned his attention to iPhone and, later, Apple Watch. Clearly, someone saw the response to Apple’s blockbuster introductory laptop, Neo, and decided that Apple should get back in the “making good products” business.

Cook officially steps down on September 1. Maybe Ternus can undo Cook’s greatest foible, and Apple will start producing iPods again. Think different, John.