Anyone else having trouble getting Odyssey tickets?

Call it the movie that launched a thousand error 500s. Since roughly 9 a.m. PST, this writer has been parked on the AMC website attempting to procure tickets to what is probably the movie of the summer, The Odyssey, at the biggest IMAX in town, the AMC Universal CityWalk Stadium 19 in sunny Los Angeles, CA. What’s standing in the way of an 11 a.m. Sunday morning screening, complete with a trip to Voodoo Donuts? AMC’s website is unable to handle the throngs of Homer-heads attempting to buy tickets to Christopher Nolan’s latest. Simply getting tickets—and for the record, this writer, an AMC A-Lister, is still in line—has been a journey worthy of Homer.

AMC’s ticketing system clearly wasn’t ready for this much interest in an adaptation of the world’s oldest story at a time when movies are dead because people would rather look at their phones. But the whole AMC website is a Trojan Horse, hiding boundless frustrations inside. After more than an hour wait in the company’s digital queue, AMC finally allows access to its seat map, where the real trials begin. From there, users can select whatever seats in the first row remain, offering its customers the chance at a lifetime of neck problems sustained from looking up at Matt Damon projected on a 70-foot IMAX screen for three hours. But should you survive, there’s the Siren song of already-claimed-but-still-selectable seats to withstand. But you won’t know that until you’re nearly at checkout, a Sysephian process that’s never complete. After selecting my seats, for instance, the site refused to complete the purchase, and instead offered errors, requests to try again, and occasionally, a warning that those seats were already purchased. Sadly, any attempt to refresh can result in catastrophe, rolling you back down the hill and to the back of the line.

We’re not the only ones struggling here. Others have complained that the app broke several times this morning. Earlier today, Variety reported that the mad dash to acquire seats caused AMC’s ticketing app to pause sales for a while as social media users complained about hurdles like they were writers for The A.V. Club or something. Hopefully, it won’t take us as long to procure tickets as it took Odysseus to make it home to Penelope. But after three-and-a-half hours, we’re not holding out much hope.