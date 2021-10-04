Apple TV+ announced earlier today that they would be airing a brand-new Peanuts special this holiday season. Entitled For Auld Lang Syne, the special will focus on New Year’s Eve, one of the most important eves of all.

According to the announcement, the special will revolve around Lucy, a character we’ve all come to admire for her relentless bullying over the years . In the special, she attempts to make up for Grandma’s inability to make Christmas by throwing a big New Year’s Eve party. Though, we should wait to hear Lucy’s grandma’s reasons for her absence. If we had to guess, it probably had to do with her granddaughter’s penchant for violent behavior and practicing psychology without a license.



Meanwhile, Charlie Brown decides that he just has to nail all of his resolutions before midnight. Why does he do this to himself? Can’t he just forget about these promises by January 15 like the rest of us?



Last year, Apple TV+ joined with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to become the exclusive home for all things Peanuts. In 2019, the streamer unveiled Snoopy In Space, among the first new Peanuts-related offerings since the 2015 movie. The series won a Daytime Emmy Award, a big win for Charlie Brown’s dog—not so much for Brown, who can’t seem to catch a break. A follow-up series, The Snoopy Show, debuted earlier this year.

In our review of The Snoopy Show, Kevin Johnson wrote, “[The Snoopy Show] is a pleasant, funny, weightless affair that manages to evoke the feeling of Charles Schulz’ seminal comic strip, but not its meaning. But hey, Snoopy is fun.”

The new special will debut on December 10 on AppleTV+. Additionally, the streamer will air the regular slate of ‌Charlie Brown specials, including It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. All three will also receive ad-free airings on PBS.