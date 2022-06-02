“What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?” That’s the central question behind Apple TV+’s new amnesiac thriller Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The streamer shared a first look at the series (above) ahead of its premiere in July.

Surface stars Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, “a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt,” according to a press release for the new show. As Sophie attempts to piece together her past with the help of her husband and friends, she “begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.” The series promises a thought provoking contemplation on “if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity” as well as a sexy, “unexpected love triangle.”

Mbatha-Raw, who is also an executive producer on the project, will be joined in the cast by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady.

The eight-episode series is produced in collaboration between Apple Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Veronica West (High Fidelity), who created and wrote the show, is also on board as an executive producer alongside Sam Miller, who also directed four of the episodes. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, Tucker Gates directed additional episodes.

Mbatha-Raw is on a streaming hot streak at the moment, with several projects under many of the major players. She previously appeared with Witherspoon The Morning Show for AppleTV+, and more recently starred in The Girl Before on HBO Max and Loki for Disney+. She also provided a voice for The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance on Netflix (remember that?), and of course, helmed the fan-favorite Black Mirror episode “San Junipero.” She only needs to collect a few more in order to complete her Infinity Gauntlet and be declared the undisputed winner of the streaming wars.

The first three episodes of Surface will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on July 29, 2022.