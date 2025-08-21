It's Apple TV Plus' turn to jack its prices up

Apple TV+ never commented on a March report by The Information claiming the streamer was losing $1 billion annually, but its latest price hike suggests that the company is at least somewhat in the red. The streamer—once known for spending big, big bucks on very good shows that barely anyone watched—has been dealing with the fallout of that strategy for a while now. For the second time in less than two years, it’s their subscribers’ problem.

Variety reports that the streamer is bumping its monthly fee up to $12.99, a $3 increase from its previous $9.99 price point. The changes are effective immediately for new subscribers, while existing customers will have until the end of their next billing cycle to watch shows like Slow Horses and Silo without paying a double-digit dollar amount. That’s a whopping 30% upcharge, a massive jump on top of the 43% price hike the company instated in 2023. Believe it or not, the tech giant sold the platform for a mere $4.99 per month when it debuted in 2019. That means its price has increased over 160% in the six years it’s been on the market.

The company is crossing its fingers that season 4 of The Morning Show, new weekly releases, and its unique lack of an ad-supported plan will stop subscribers from hitting the cancel button. “Since it launch [sic], Apple TV+ has expanded its deep library of hundreds of Apple Originals, with thousands of hours of premium programming across genres and brand-new releases weekly—all ad-free,” the company said in a statement. “Subscribers can explore a rich offering of thrilling dramas, epic sci-fi, feel-good comedies and live sports.”

Those offerings are thrilling, epic, and the like—but they also used to be a lot cheaper. It’ll be up to individual subscribers to determine whether new seasons of Slow Horses and Shrinking are worth the extra change.