What to watch on Apple TV Plus: The best shows streaming right now Catch up on the epic saga Pachinko and get ready for a new season of Bad Sisters

Apple TV+ has emerged as one of the most reliable streamers going (even if it still doesn’t quite know how to market its shows properly), with plenty of star vehicles, underrated comedies, and great series like Pachinko and Slow Horses, which both wrapped up their latest seasons in October. The platform has also carved out a sci-fi niche for itself, boasting everything from a space-race drama to an expansion of the Godzilla universe. Check out The A.V. Club‘s guide to the streamer’s best titles to help you figure out what to dig into next.

Note: This list was updated on October 11, 2024. It will update monthly.

October spotlight: Pachinko

Stars: Minha Kim, Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Soji Arai, Jeong In-ji, Han Jun-woo, Kaho Minami, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Jung Eun-chae

Number of seasons: 2

Based on Min Jin Lee’s sprawling novel of the same name, Pachinko is an endearing, intricately woven tale of generations of a single Korean immigrant family. The focal point is Sunja, whose journey is covered from her simple, traumatic childhood to her twilight years in Japan. Despite tackling some heavy topics, Pachinko consistently remains heartwarming and visually stunning (hat-tip to Justin Chon and Kogonada’s alluring direction). The show’s second season ended on October 11.

Acapulco

Stars: Eugenio Derbez, Damián Alcázar, Enrique Arrizon, Chord Overstreet, Camila Perez, Fernando Carsa, Vanessa Bauche, Jessica Collins

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Inspired by the 2017 film How To Be A Latin Lover, Acapulco is a rare bilingual comedy on the platform. In it, Máximo Gallardo gets his dream job as the cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Mexico. But he soon realizes the gig is far more demanding than anticipated, thanks to the posh clientele.

Bad Sisters

Stars: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Daryl McCormack, Brian Gleeson, Claes Bang

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Created by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, this tragicomedy is an instant Apple TV+ standout. Bad Sisters carries the trademark of Horgan’s other work: It’s charming, dark, and often wicked. The Irish murder mystery follows four Garvey sisters as they get tangled up in an insurance investigation after the death of their brother-in-law, whom they may or may not have killed. The show returns for a second season on November 13.

Black Bird

Stars: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Ray Liotta, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, Jake McLaughlin, Joe Williamson, Robert Diago DoQui, Trazi Lashawn, Robyn Malcolm, Laney Stiebing

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Jonesing for a tightly-paced, six-episode thriller? Here it is. Inspired by James Keene’s book, Black Bird chronicles crooked criminal Jimmy (Egerton), who is living out a 10-year prison sentence. He gets an offer to go scot-free if he can use his charming ways to get fellow inmate Larry Hall (Hauser) to confess to being a serial killer. The two actors’ riveting chemistry and the creepy dialogue make Black Bird an un-skippable experience. As a bonus, Ray Liotta crushes it in his final onscreen appearance.

The Buccaneers

Stars: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Christina Hendricks, Josh Dylan, Imogen Waterhouse, Simone Kirby, Matthew Broome

Number of seasons: 1

Stream it now: Edith Wharton’s famous unfinished novel gets yet another adaptation with The Buccaneers. The show centers on Annabel “Nan” St. George (Froseth), who moves to London after her friend gets married to a Lord to find a husband. Instead, she gets entangled in the complications of a love triangle and English high society. The Buccaneers features great performances, even greater gowns, and some fun music choices. Leighton Meester joins the cast for season two, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

Central Park

Stars: Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Created by Loren Bouchard, along with Gad and Nora Smith, Central Park is a truly good time. The musical animated comedy spotlights the Tillerman family, whose patriarch, Owen (Odom Jr.) is the park manager. Their lives revolve around Central Park, where they also live and have most of their adventures. But it’s all threatened by bitter real-estate entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenheim (Tucci), who wants to buy off the land to build more condos. Expect many, many beautifully weird original songs.

The Changeling

Stars: LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, Alexis Louder, Malcolm Barrett, Clark Backo, Jared Abrahamson, Samuel T. Herring

Number of seasons: 1

Based on Victor LaValle’s heartwrenching novel, The Changeling is a nuanced horror-fantasy drama. It follows used book dealer Apollo Kagwa (Stanfield), whose wife disappears after giving birth. His search across New York City to find her leads him to unexpected, fairytale-like, and imaginative places. Here’s a snippet from The A.V. Club’s review: “The Changeling’s secret weapon is its characterization, with each actor in this cast embodying their respective role so richly. They all feel real and warm so that the more fantastical elements of this story can land.”

The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin

Stars: Noel Fielding, Hugh Bonneville, Ellie White, Duayne Boachie, Mark Heap, Mark Wootton, Asim Chaudhry

Number of seasons: 1

This historical comedy follows the exploits of Dick Turpin (think a dandy Robin Hood), played by The Great British Bake-Off’s Fielding. Dick’s goal as the leader of a criminal gang is to turn into England’s greatest “highwayman,” a.k.a. someone who steals from travelers. But first, he has to evade being captured by a secret organization that’s after him, led by Bonneville’s Jonathan Wilde. If you’re a fan of Our Flag Means Death, this is the show for you.

Constellation



Stars: Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Davina Coleman, Julian Looman

Number of seasons: 1

You know how two astronauts are currently stuck in the ISS until 2025? Well, Constellation‘s premise is eerily familiar. Jo Ericcson (Rapace) is left behind in a space station during a rescue mission and is forced to survive alone. By the time she returns to Earth, Jo realizes her life isn’t exactly as she remembered. Fragments and details are either missing or different, pushing her on a quest to discover the truth. As a bonus, Breaking Bad‘s Banks plays a dual role here.

Criminal Record

Stars: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Cathy Tyson, Shaun Dooley, Charlie Creed-Miles

Number of seasons: 1

This British thriller features an enticing cat-and-mouse between two detectives: Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi), a veteran, and June Lenker (Jumbo), a rookie. An anonymous phone call puts them on the same investigation when an old case is reopened. And it may just lead to June exposing Daniel’s sordid past. Criminal Record is renewed for a second season.

Dickinson

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Anya Baryshnikov, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Amanda Warren

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 3

Alena Smith’s Dickinson is the bold, surreal coming-of-age story of famed poet Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). An audacious aspiring writer who doesn’t fit into the era she was born in, Dickinson conspicuously fights to break barriers to be a published author, even if it means rebelling against her strict parents or frequently talking to an imaginary figure known as Death. Dickinson also blooms as a love story for the ages between Emily and her best friend, Sue (Hunt), one that allegedly inspired Taylor Swift’s best song yet, “ivy,” from the album evermore. Now that’s how you do romance.

Five Days At Memorial

Stars: Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Cornelius Smith Jr., Robert Pine, Molly Hager

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Based on Sheri Fink’s book of the same name, Five Days At Memorial is an often tough but enlightening watch that depicts the shattering difficulties faced by the doctors and nurses at a New Orleans hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As The A.V. Club’s review notes: “The eight-episode series is a gripping affair, an engrossing medical thriller that doubles as a powerful indictment of government and corporate inaction and outright neglect.”

For All Mankind



Stars: Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Casey W. Johnson, Nate Corddry

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 4

For All Mankind is one of the best dramas on Apple TV+, period. The alt-history sci-fi series follows NASA astronauts on a mission to reach the moon (and later Mars!) in the ’70s after Russia won the initial Space Race. It’s a gripping, emotional workforce tale of the American dream that’s perfectly tied to the characters’ complex personal relationships. FAM also boasts some of the most appealing visual effects out there, whether it’s showing us a stunning lunar base, space flights, or the surface of the Red Planet. A fifth season (and a Russia-set spin-off) is on its way.

Foundation

Stars: Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Leah Harvey, Lou Llobell, Terrence Mann, Alfred Enoch, Kubbra Sait, T’Nia Miller, Nimrat Kaur, Laura Birn

Number of seasons: 2

Based on Isaac Asimov’s stories, Foundation is an epic sci-fi saga in which a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to fight for their rights. Yes, the plot and multiple timelines get quite intricate, but the show features remarkable performances, cinematography, music, and direction to make it worth the journey. The series has been renewed for a third season.

Franklin

Stars: Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Jeanne Balibar

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Michael Douglas is transfixing as Benjamin Franklin in this miniseries, which chronicles the titular founding father’s quest to get France to back the States in the Revolutionary War. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review: “The Wall Street and Fatal Attraction actor is as dashing and charming a screen presence as ever. The casting is a fitting gamble for this surprisingly spry and prickly historical drama that shuttles between backstabbing backdoor diplomacy and sultry courtly intrigues.”

High Desert

Stars: Patricia Arquette, Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Rupert Friend, Bernadette Peters

Number of seasons: 1

Patricia Arquette’s other Apple TV+ series got all the attention, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore her excellent comedy, High Desert. Here, she’s an addict named Peggy living in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. After the death of her mother, Peggy pursues a career as a private investigator, which puts her on a warpath with unexpected enemies.

Land Of Women

Stars: Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura, Victoria Bazúa, Santiago Cabrera, Gloria Muñoz, James Purefoy, Amaury Nolasco, Carla Campra

Number of seasons: 1

Land Of Women might just be the feel-good TV show you need right now. Set in a Spanish wine town, it’s a vibrant family dramedy with romantic and suspenseful notes thrown in for good measure. In the series, Eva Longoria plays Gala Scott, a wealthy New York housewife who finds a new lease on life and reconnects with her mother and teen daughter in the former’s ancestral home overseas.

Little America

Stars: Suraj Sharma, Sherilynn Fenn, John Ortiz, Zachary Quinto, Mélanie Laurent, Kemiyondo Coutinho, Shaun Toub, Haaz Sleiman, Angela Lin, Conphidance, Jearnest Corchado

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 2

Little America flew under the radar when it premiered in early 2020, barely a couple of months after Apple TV+ launched. But don’t sleep on this beautiful hidden gem of a show. Written by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Lee Eisenberg, this anthology is based on true stories published in Epic Magazine’s “Little America” feature. Each episode follows the challenges and wins of different immigrants who’ve made this country their home.

Masters Of The Air

Stars: Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Nate Mann, Anthony Boyle, Ncuti Gatwa, Laurie Davidson, Nikolai Kinski, Joanna Kulig

Number of seasons: 1

The World War II drama Masters Of The Air serves as a companion piece to HBO hits Band Of Brothers and The Pacific. Gale “Buck” Cleven (Butler) and John “Bucky” Egan (Turner) lead the 100th Bomb Group, which goes on intense missions inside German-occupied Europe. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review: “Many will praise the series for offering up an ambitious spectacle, but its success lies in its refusal to shy away from the humanity of war.”

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

Stars: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Anders Holm, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, John Goodman, Joe Tippett

Number of seasons: 1

Believe it or not, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters is a good Godzilla series. It’s thrilling, fast-paced, and, yes, features the actual creatures in enough doses. Monarch is set in two different timelines: In the ‘60s, Bill Randa (Anders Holm) and Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto) are involved with a covert organization to monitor the Titans. In 2015, half-siblings Cate (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro Randa’s (Ren Watanabe) investigation into their missing father uncovers secrets from years past. The connecting thread between them is Lee Shaw, played by the father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell in each generation. Apple TV+ is set to expand the franchise with a second season and multiple spin-offs.

Mythic Quest

Stars: Rob McEllhenny, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, Jessie Ennis, Caitlin McGee, Naomi Ekperigin

Number of seasons: 3

Mythic Quest hails from the team behind It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, so you already know this workplace comedy is full of hijinks, wacky comedy, and an even wackier set of characters. The show chronicles a video game company run by the egotistical Ian Grimm (McElhenney), who often clashes with fellow lead engineer and egoist Poppy Li (Nicdao) and the rest of his team. But even with all the wackiness, Mythic Quest somehow finds inventive ways to be relevant, sharp, and surprisingly emotional.

Schmigadoon!

Stars: Keegan Michael-Key, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ann Harada

Number of seasons: 2

Schmigadoon! is a delightful homage to the many musicals it pays tribute to with its songs. In the first season, the show follows a couple stranded in the whimsical titular town whose residents perpetually live in Golden Age-style musicals. In the second, the pair arrives in “Schmicago,” which is brimming with the sexy musicals of the ’60s and ’70s. The original tracks are quirky earworms, and Jane Krakowski gives an awards-worthy performance. What’s not to love?

Servant

Stars: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Tony Revolori, Boris McGiver, Todd Waring, Katie Lee Hill

Number of seasons: 4

Servant (produced by M. Night Shyamalan) tells the twisted and chilling story of the Turner family, who lost their 13-week-old son Jericho in an accident. Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean (Kebbell) resort to using a doll to cope, even hiring a nanny, Leanne (Free), to help with it. But it turns out that Leanne is an ex-cult member with powers. Prepare yourself for an entertaining, darkly comedic, and bizarre ride.

Severance

Stars: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman

Number of seasons on Apple TV+: 1

Severance is pretty damn stunning. Created by Dan Erickson (with Ben Stiller as a producer and director), the thriller builds tension and anxiety with each passing episode, leading up to an edge-of-your-seat season-one finale. In the show, employees of a conglomerate named Lumon, most of whom have severed memories (that is, they forget their private lives once they reach work). Severance also boasts career-best turns by Adam Scott and Zach Cherry, plus commendable breakout performances by Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman. Season two kicks off on January 17.

The Shrink Next Door

Stars: Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, Cornell Womack, Sarayu Blue

Number of seasons: 1

The cast alone is a reason to watch The Shrink Next Door, but this limited series flips the script on the leading duo of Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. For a change, Ferrell plays the subdued and shy Martin “Marty” Markowitz, while Rudd is the loud and effervescent Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. Based on a heartbreaking real story, the show unpacks how Ike, a therapist, took advantage of Marty’s vulnerabilities for financial gain.

Slow Horses

Stars: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung

Number of seasons: 4

Slow Horses is a quintessential British spy drama. Based on Mick Herron’s novels of the same name. A team of MI5 spies who are exiled to Slough House, a sort of administrative purgatory led by Jackson Lamb (Oldman), think they’ve signed up for boring day-to-day but soon find themselves part of dangerous missions. Season four wrapped on October 9.

Sunny



Stars: Rashida Jones, Joanna Sotomura, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Judy Ongg, You

Number of seasons: 1

Rashida Jones shines in Sunny, a Severance-meets-Black Mirror series set in futuristic Japan. She plays Suzie, whose husband and son are presumed dead after a plane crash. While grieving, she finds an unexpected companion in a robot that her spouse designed just for her. With its help, Suzie goes on a journey to find out the truth behind what happened to her family.

Swagger

Stars: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Caleel Harris, Isaiah Hill, Tessa Ferrer, Shinelle Azoroh, James Bingham, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Wilds

Number of seasons: 2

Reggie Rock Bythewood’s sports drama Swagger, loosely based on the life of NBA player Kevin Durant, has a lot going for it. With nuanced storytelling and excellent direction, the series explores the world of youth basketball, including the players, their families, and the coaches who walk the fine line between opportunism and corruption.

Ted Lasso

Stars: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Sarah Niles, Phil Dunster

Number of seasons: 3

There’s a reason everyone adores Ted Lasso. Not only did this award-winning comedy’s debut blow up Apple TV+ subscriptions, but it became a surprisingly hot topic for internet discourse. Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, who moves from Kansas to the U.K. to coach a struggling English football team. Here’s a snippet from The A.V. Club‘s recap of season three: “With its emphasis on radical (almost cloying) positivity and a frank approach toward mental health—all laced through a comedic sensibility that was equal parts folksy and sophisticated—Ted Lasso truly [feels] like the natural extension of kind core shows like The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek.”