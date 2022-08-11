In what’s either an oddly timed coincidence or a somewhat gross attempt to piggyback on some semi-related news stories, Apple has announced that it has renewed its Rose Byrne-starring dramedy series Physical for a third season. The odd timing of this comes from the fact that the show seems overtly inspired by Olivia Newton-John’s “Let’s Get Physical”—at least in terms of the title and the aesthetics of the music video and the whole… ‘80s aerobics thing. We don’t really think there’s anything untoward about this, but come on. We can’t not point out the fact that Olivia Newton-John just died in a news story about Physical.

Anyway, the show stars Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a woman who finds “some new and bigger obstacles on her path” after launching a successful fitness video. That comes from Apple’s press release, which adds that she is “torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents” and “a dangerous attraction to someone else.” She also has to deal with increasing competition in the workout video market (it is the ‘80s, after all, and that’s most of what people were doing back then… well, that and fighting Vecna with our dorky teenager friends, the other most prominent and accurate example of ‘80s culture).

In a statement, showrunner Annie Weisman highlighted Byrne’s “breathtaking, hilarious, and brave performance” and the way she depicts the show’s “journey of personal empowerment and transformation in ‘80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory.” Apple’s press release didn’t mention a release date, but season two just ended a couple of weeks ago, so it will most likely be a year or so before the show comes back to your Apple TV+-streaming devices.