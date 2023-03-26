The Maltese Falcon, Infinity Pool, and the Star Trek: The Next Generation films lead April's best Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases

Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best films and shows you can spin starting in April, including the physical debuts of Infinity Pool, Triangle Of Sadness and Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Also on tap are the 4K UHD debuts of four Star Trek: The Next Generation films, 12 Angry Men, The Maltese Falcon, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Cool Hand Luke, Serpico, and many more.
The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Available April 4
Here’s looking at Humphrey Bogart and The Maltese Falcon on 4K UHD for the first time, kids. The classic film noir written and directed by John Huston stars Bogart as private investigator Sam Spade and Mary Astor as the requisite femme fatale. Warner Bros. has given the Oscar-nominated film a 4K restoration and HDR presentation. Extras include makeup tests, a collection of Bogart trailers, broadcast snippets, and the documentary “The Maltese Falcon: One Magnificent Bird.”
Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection (1994-2002)
Available April 4
This collection of Picard-era Star Trek films includes Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. The movies will be available in Dolby Vision HDR presentations either bundled together in this set or for purchase individually if you’re nitpicky about your Star Trek movies. Fun fact: Star Trek: Generations features William Shatner’s final on-screen performance as James T. Kirk. Each movie in this collection features legacy bonus content and behind-the-scenes featurettes from previous Blu-ray releases as well as a digital copy of each film.
Confess, Fletch (2022)
Available April 4
Confess, Fletch has been available on Showtime for a while, but Paramount is readying a Blu-ray release for the third film in the Fletch series, the first to star Jon Hamm instead of Chevy Chase as the titular character. This globetrotting crime comedy directed by Greg Mottola features a humorous performance by Kyle MacLachlan as a Boston art dealer. This appears to be a bare-bones Blu-ray debut: not a single bonus feature (aside from a digital copy) is listed on the back of the disc packaging.
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Available April 4
Cool Hand Luke stars Paul Newman as Luke Jackson, a decorated World War II veteran who drunkenly knocks the tops off a few parking meters and ends up in a prison camp. George Kennedy won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Clarence “Dragline” Slidell. Warner Bros. has done a 4K restoration of the classic movie for its 4K UHD debut. Extras include a legacy making-of featurette. In addition, there will be an exclusive SteelBook edition of Cool Hand Luke on 4K UHD available only at Best Buy.
Infinity Pool (2023)
Available April 11
People overuse the word “shocking,” but in the case of director Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi/horror film Infinity Pool, it’s appropriate. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a tourist in way over his head at a resort in a fictional country where you can watch an actual clone of yourself die in front of you as retribution for committing a crime. X and Pearl star Mia Goth is on board and continues to push the envelope as the horror genre’s most fearless actor. We’re bummed that the Blu-ray debut of Infinity Pool includes no extra features because some behind-the-scenes featurettes would be welcome. Maybe they’ll be included on some future 4K UHD release.
Rebel Without A Cause (1955)
Available April 18
James Dean only made three movies during his short but legendary career, so we’re excited that Warner Bros. has given Rebel Without A Cause an upgrade. The 4K UHD debut features a 4K restoration and HDR presentation of the classic teen-angst film costarring Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo. Legacy bonus features include the 1974 TV special “James Dean Remembered,” “Dennis Hopper: Memories From The Warner Lot,” screen tests, wardrobe tests, deleted scenes, and more.
12 Angry Men (1957)
Available April 18
Kino Lorber has reached a verdict that Sidney Lumet’s iconic courtroom drama 12 Angry Men starring Henry Fonda was in need of an upgrade. The movie’s 4K UHD debut features a 4K restoration from the original camera negative and a Dolby Vision HDR presentation. New bonus features include two separate audio commentaries by film historian/screenwriter Gary Gerani and film historian Drew Casper. Also included is a Blu-ray of extras, including the entire 1997 made-for-TV film 12 Angry Men directed by William Friedkin and starring Jack Lemmon, as well as two making-of featurettes.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
Available April 18
Channing Tatum returns for his third and final (?) spin as the male stripper Mike Lane in Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Salma Hayek as a socialite who lures Mike to London to help her produce a sexy stage production. The stripped-down (ahem) Blu-ray only contains a few special features, including “Magic Mike’s New Moves” featurette, a deleted scene, and the expected digital copy. Viewers hoping to enjoy this cinematic lap dance in 4K are going to have to wait because it’s only available on Blu-ray at this time.
Marlowe (2022)
Available April 18
Neil Jordan’s Marlowe is set in the 1930s and stars Liam Neeson as the titular detective tasked with finding the former lover of an heiress (Diane Kruger), who happens to be the daughter of a famous movie star (Jessica Lange). The neo-noir crime thriller is Neeson’s 100th (!) movie, but you’ll need a private detective of your own to find any bonus features on the Marlowe Blu-ray beyond the digital copy. It seems like supplemental content is becoming scarcer on physical discs unless the movie is a beloved classic or blockbuster.
Serpico (1973)
Available April 18
Al Pacino plays real-life NYPD officer Frank Serpico in Sidney Lumet’s neo-noir crime drama Serpico, a movie that was universally acclaimed for Pacino’s Oscar-nominated performance. Kino Lorber’s 4K UHD debut features a 4K restoration of the film from the original 35mm camera negative with a Dolby Vision HDR presentation. The 4K UHD disc features a new audio commentary by critics Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell, and Nathaniel Thompson. An included Blu-ray contains other bonus features, such as “Serpico: Favorite Moments,” “Looking for Al Pacino,” a photo gallery with commentary by Lumet, and several making-of featurettes.
Triangle Of Sadness (2022)
Available April 25
Ruben Östlund directed the Palme d’Or winner and Oscar Best Picture nominee Triangle Of Sadness, about a voyage on a luxury cruise liner for the megarich that ends in disaster (and buckets of vomit), with the passengers and crew fighting for survival on a deserted island. Woody Harrelson is on board (and a scene stealer) for this comedy as the ship’s unhinged captain. Criterion Collection is releasing the movie’s 4K UHD debut with a new 4K digital master approved by Östlund. Bonus features include a new interview with Östlund and actor Johan Jonason, a featurette about the movie’s special effects, and another featurette about a challenging day on the set.
The Man Who Fell To Earth (1976)
Available April 25
David Bowie is perfectly cast as a humanoid alien who comes to Earth to find water for his dying world only to become enamored with his life on the planet in Nic Roeg’s sci-fi fantasy The Man Who Fell To Earth. Bowie fans will want to head to Best Buy for the exclusive 4K UHD SteelBook of the film. There are numerous interviews included in the special features, including ones with Bowie, Roeg, actress Candy Clark, writer Paul Mayersberg, cinematographer Tony Richmond, and many more.