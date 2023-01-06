18 great movies that are inexplicably not available for streaming anywhere

For all you digital disciples: do you ever wonder why some friends still collect physical media? After all, why have any clutter when everything’s available on streaming? Maybe it’s because not every movie you want to watch is actually available via streaming services. While some titles come and go from those platforms, others still haven’t gotten there yet. We’re not sure why this happens. Is it a bitter rights war? A purposeful lag to rebuild interest? Spiteful negligence? We’re often in the dark about these things.



Absence may make the heart grow fonder, but when that hiatus feels permanent it just leads to frustration. Here’s a collection of mainstream hits, respected indies, and cult curios from esteemed directors like James Cameron, David Lynch, George A. Romero, and Alan Rudolph that somehow have fallen off the streaming radar. Hopefully someone will pay attention and they’ll be back soon.