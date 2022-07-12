Although streaming has become ubiquitous in our digitally dominated world, there are those will argue that the experience of watching a home video release on disc offers superior quality. But there’s a downside to collecting discs: the cost—especially when some streamers offer so much for a relatively low monthly fee. But for Prime Day, Amazon is helping balance things out, slashing prices from 39 to 72 percent on some top home video titles. If that’s not an incentive to collect some of these films, then what is? Plus, you’ll have something you really want in your collection rather than discovering it later and realizing that the physical version is no longer available. Streaming is a fantastic option, but it’s far from a permanent way to see certain titles. Sometimes owning is better. Here are the best Blu-ray and DVDs deals you can find on Prime Day, according to The A.V. Club.

Price: $39.99 | 67% off (Lightning Deal on July 12: 12:25 a.m. - 12:25 p.m.)

Better act quick if you want to snag this super deal on the acclaimed HBO series starring Steve Buscemi. Considering we may be entering a new Roaring Twenties, why not journey back into the swinging era of Prohibition, bootlegging, mafia madness, and racy pre-Code movies. People were living faster and looser than you might think.



Price: $17.99 | 42% off

This eclectic Stephen King movie collection covers titles from the 1980s up through the 2019 version of Pet Sematary. For a great price you can also check out the original Pet Sematary (1989) and The Stand miniseries (1994), the underrated Silver Bullet (1985),and David Cronenberg’s fantastic Dead Zone (1983), which features Christopher Walken before he really became Christopher Walken. All of this for the cost of seeing one movie in a theater today.

Price: $25.99 | 46% off

Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in ... with a well-priced box set! Francis Ford’s Coppola’s acclaimed mafia saga—the making of the first installment was recently chronicled by the Paramount+ series The Offer—stands the test of time and been repeatedly reissued. This box includes all three movies, an extended cut of The Godfather Part III, small art prints, a book with liner notes, and a plethora of bonus features. You won’t leave your house all weekend.

Price: $24.99 | 48% off

The discount on this action-packed adventure franchise arrives roughly one year before the release of the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which is due in Summer 2023. That makes this a good time for a crash course for newbies, or a refresher for the rest of us, in archaeological mayhem. Beyond the full disc of bonus features, the films offer life hacks for such scenarios as escaping a rolling boulder or surviving nuclear annihilation in a refrigerator.

Price: $17.99 | 72% off

Netflix’s live action iteration may have fizzled, but the original anime series is one of the greatest sci-fi shows ever created. Revel in the intergalactic bounty hunting exploits of Spike, Faye, Jet, Ed, and their Corgi companion Ein. The completely bonkers episode “Pierrot Le Fou” also makes for great Halloween viewing.

Price: $25.99 | 42% off

The first major sitcom hit from the 1950s was also pioneering because brilliant co-star Desi Arnaz chose to film the shows for posterity. Many fans may find these uncut versions a revelation since modern syndication cuts down on run times, which were far longer back then. As with The Twilight Zone below, you might discover scenes in every episode that you never knew existed!

Price: $46.99 | 39% off

Arguably the greatest anthology series ever, Rod Serling’s socially conscious sci-fi and horror series was ahead of its time on many levels. Numerous episodes, like “To Serve Man,” “Eye Of The Beholder,” and “Time Enough At Last,” are bonafide classics that still resonate today. The entire thing in HD with its deep-dive bonus features is pretty effing fantastic at this price.

Price: $46.99 | 39% off

David Lynch’s groundbreaking Twin Peaks series proved that it’s not how long you’re on the air but what kind of impact you make. Devoted fans will love this box set that includes all 29 episodes of the original show, the 18-part Showtime sequel series Twin Peaks: The Return from 2017, and loads of special features. (Viewers will have to provide their own coffee and cherry pie.)