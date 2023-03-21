April music preview: New records from Metallica, Jessie Ware, The National, Feist, and more

Feist - In Lightning (Official Music Video)

To say Feist’s return has been long-awaited feels like an understatement: it’s been six years since she released her last album, 2017’s Pleasures, and most of the songs for this new project were written over the last two years. Inspired by a series of 2021 in-the-round concerts of the same name, Feist’s Multitudes arrives on the heels of her decision to drop out of Arcade Fire’s summer 2022 tour after allegations of sexual misconduct arose against Win Butler (a choice she elucidated in a public letter). Her decisions to be open and communicative with the world already indicated what’s most exciting about Multitudes and the album’s reverent first three singles. After decades in the industry, Feist still feels like an open journal begging to be leafed through, giving voice to experiences that don’t always have an easy name. [Hattie Lindert]