Essential Metallica: Their 30 greatest songs, ranked

Metallica may have started out as thrash titans, but over the course of more than 40 years the band has explored a wide range of music, even venturing into more commercial arenas. Not surprisingly, the passionate (and sometimes vehement) debates among fans over Metallica’s best work depends on what those fans love most about a band that matured rapidly and frequently pushed themselves beyond their comfort zone.

Now with 12 studio albums under their belt—the band’s latest, 72 Seasons, was released last week—and a two-year worldwide tour launching later this month, it’s a good time to look back at the best tracks from Metallica’s extensive catalog. Not every song here would necessarily be expected by all fans, but that’s in keeping with Metallica’s own restless journey as one of the world’s foremost metal bands.