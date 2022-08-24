Well, that was a relief.

Look, it’s not like I was expecting Archer to just completely collapse in the wake Jessica Walter’s death—especially since a decent chunk of last year’s run of mostly-fine episodes seem to have been produced after her untimely passing, not before. But a new season of this show can always be a bit of a fraught thing, with a tendency to swing for some maybe-unearned emotions and lean on some overly broad character notes to sell the jokes. (Or, y’know, it can have a three-season stint in Coma Land.)

But “The Big Con” doesn’t fall into any of those traps, even as the various members of The Agency fall directly into Fabian’s. That’s Fabian Kingsworth, of course (Kayvan Novak, whose creative output now thoroughly dominates my professional life), who slips easily into the role of the leader that these dysfunctional assholes hate only marginally less than they’d hate having to go get regular-people jobs if he found himself killed or kidnapped.

Reviews Archer Reviews Archer "The Big Con" A A "The Big Con" Season 13 Episode 1

Advertisement

That latter scenario is exactly what ends up happening in the midst of ClandestiCon, the setting for tonight’s premiere, and a big networking opportunity for Archer et. al’s new parent company, IIA—which is trying to brand our favorite superspies/admin staff for superspies as a “boutique,” hands-on alternative to the company’s usual ruthless bureaucratic efficiency. After Fabian gets grabbed by some mysterious gun-toting baddies, Archer, Lana, Pam, Carol/Cheryl, Ray, Cyril, and Krieger are forced to split their already eternally fractured attention, with the field agents focused on winning the convention’s skills competition to impress potential clients, while the B-team bumbles their way into trying to save a boss they only sort of don’t want to see dead.

From a plot point of view, this is a very minimal season premiere: Archer and Lana breeze their way through the competition, obviously, and Fabian faked the kidnapping in any case as a way to show off how good he is at manipulating his employees to do whatever he wants. The biggest plot development is the reveal that Lana’s ex Robert (Stephen Tobolowsky, applying the character’s bountiful calm to far creepier purposes than usual tonight) is going to try to fight her for custody of her and Archer’s daughter, A.J., citing the safety of the child, and definitely not just a creepy urge to continue controlling the woman divorcing his ass. (His little arm grab introduction on Lana is a perfectly skeevy bit of work from the animators.)

G/O Media may get a commission Save 40% HBO Max 1-Year Subscription Promotion end October 30

If you’re like me and can’t resist checking out House of the Dragon despite the wildly controversial ending to the main series, you might as well save some money while you do it. Subscribe to HBO Max Advertisement

Which is heavy, sure, but writer Mark Ganek doesn’t let the domestic drama bog down an episode that is mostly about three things: Serving up good jokes, tossing a few fun action sequences into the mix, and laying out the basic running themes for this season.

To take those in reverse order: It’s genuinely exciting to see Archer find a new angle to play in its long-running blend of spy action and workplace sitcom; watching these barely controlled personalities attempt to operate under the straitlaced and rigid IIA promises to be a lot of fun. (Cyril and Ray are managing the best, of course, while Krieger is deeply stifled by the lack of on-the-clock sex guns he’s being allowed to build.)

Advertisement

More importantly, the corporate drudgery element is grounding in a way the show has desperately needed for a while now. Over the last several years (and even before the coma seasons), Archer had come to feel at times like it was about a small crew of weirdos existing in their own wacky bubble, completely divorced from the actual world. (Note, for instance, the way the Agency’s offices got sparser and sparser across the seasons.) By giving the crew a demanding, smug, obnoxious boss who’s the face of a big, faceless, soulless corporation, Archer provides its stars with a much-needed dose of relatability for those of us watching at home, and a common target for everybody’s comedic gripes. I’m very excited to see how this dynamic plays out through the rest of the season.

Advertisement

As for the action stuff: It’s become rote for me, at this point, to note how good Archer’s animation looks after a baker’s dozen’s worth of seasons on the air. Even so: All three of the big action sequences tonight—the hall of mirrors, the skydiving fight, and the train battle—looked, well, genuinely great. This is a team that’s gotten very good at animated action over the last decade-plus on the air; we’re a million miles away from the stiffness of those early seasons at this point.

None of which would matter, as ever, if the jokes weren’t there. Luckily: The jokes were there. Fabian, especially, gets some great lines; nobody’s ever going to replace either Malory Archer, or Jessica Walter, at deploying a perfectly aimed put-down at a subordinate. But lines like “No, you’ll be a thin piece of fabric with my hand up your ass,” or noting that Archer’s liver “absorbs alcohol and excretes luck,” are at least reassuring for anyone who needs their Mean Spy Boss quota filled for another year.

Advertisement

Beyond all that, though, there’s just the feeling that always seems to set in a few minutes after I sit down to review this show after several months away: A genuine appreciation for what funny, smartly written, perfectly performed characters these all are. The world of pop culture isn’t so filled with amazing fictional folks like Pam Poovey, Ray Gillette, and, yes, Sterling Archer himself—who, after playing around at maturity, ends tonight’s episode with a pledge to be even less responsible than usual going forward—that we can take their brilliance for granted. When Archer works, it still really works, and tonight’s premiere suggests a show that’s in fine working order as it cruises through its second decade on the air.

Stray observations