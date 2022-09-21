Maybe I’m just a bit jaded at this point, but there’s a perversely intense affection I feel any time a TV show doesn’t do the obvious thing. Take “Out Of Network,” tonight’s consistently funny episode of Archer, which opens with a stock premise: t he whole Agency crew showing up at Archer’s place to ambush him with an intervention, on account of him being a consistently drunken mess ever since his mother skipped town at the end of the last season. It’s not that an episode centered on an Archer intervention couldn’t be funny—although as I’ve noted in recent reviews, my patience for Extended Bickering Session #683 from these characters has begun to wane. But it’d be a very safe choice.

Archer Out of Network (Season 13, Episode 5) Action/Animation/Comedy Grade A- CAST H. Jon Benjamin Sterling Archer Judy Greer Cheryl Tunt Amber Nash Pam Poovey Chris Parnell Cyril Figgis Aisha Tyler Lana Kane Jessica Walter Malory Archer

Thus my delight tonight, when Archer suddenly swerves on all his unwanted brunchmates, revealing that he is, in fact, in therapy. Messy, sexually charged, and deeply Oediapal therapy, sure—this is still Archer—but therapy nevertheless. We then waste very little time getting to the motive force of the episode, as Pam’s well-meaning attempts to log Archer’s therapist, Dr. Lacania (who’ll be purred into life by Missi Pyle once we finally meet her) with the IIA system instead triggers an automatic kill order against her for operating “out of network.” (She knows too many secrets, and, it’s, in Fabian’s words, “puts an unfair burden on the IIA health plan.”) And just like that, we have both our premise, and our theme.

Advertisement

And dang, but if that premise isn’t a brisk one, as the crew bounces its way across multiple New York locales in an effort to keep Archer’s new one-stop shop for all his emotional, maternal, and sublimated sexual needs alive. That includes a stop-off at Pam’s amazing off-the-grid loft, which basically confirms that the writers of this show love our Ms. Poovey even more than I do. (Lacania’s assertion that Pam may be “the first completely psychologically healthy person” she’s ever met might be laying it on a tad thick, but I like seeing Pam get a win too much to quibble.) Plot and action-wise, there’s nothing here as interesting as last week’s junkyard magnet fight, and IIA’s various goons don’t even bother to have a single collective personality. But it all rolls along with a quickness, giving the whole ensemble (minus Carol/Cheryl, who’s still absent—did Judy Greer have some sort of scheduling conflict this season?) a chance to magnificently fail to contribute to the plan’s success.

Meanwhile, we get a window into everyone’s views on therapy, as Cyril, Krieger, and Ray all repeatedly assert that none of them need it—just emotionally charged, un-vetted, and in-depth guy talk with their buddies, in which they unpack all the various traumas of their lives. (Krieger: “It’s like therapy, but with fewer credentials! And a completely random success rate!) Pam’s Pam—she’s hooking up with Swiss super-spy Alessia from last week, which is a cute touch—while Lana is mostly just concerned with figuring out whatever the hell Archer has told Lacania about her. It’s a good role for her: Lana always works best, to my mind, when she’s backfooted by a more confident/competent presence, allowing Aisha Tyler to really lean into the character’s pettiness.

Which leaves us with Archer, who, in the episode’s funniest twist, gradually realizes that there might be something a little weird about becoming both emotionally dependent on, and sexually attracted to, a formidable, no-nonsense woman named Malory. (Which is, of course, what we eventually learn Dr. Lacania’s first name is, right around the moment when she starts dressing in Mother’s old clothes.) It feels like the episode could have pushed this even further—Archer remains surprisingly calm in the back half tonight, even as the entire cast ends up dressing in his mom’s signature grey dress-suit in an effort to distract the assassins—instead of keeping the psychosexual weirdness at a slight remove. If you’re going to transmute the subtext into text like this, why not go all the way into a full screaming freak out? Lacania’s final efforts to woo Sterling away from the secret agent lifestyle also ring a little hollow, not because her case for a peaceful, pleasant, non-asinine life running a bakery in Europe doesn’t make sense, but because it makes so much sense that his eventual refusal feels like an artificial constraint imposed by the script. (You already played your “But we’re family!” card for the year, Archer, don’t go pushing it.)

Still, “Out Of Network” gets points for the attempt to dive into this stuff—and for being a pretty funny half-hour of TV, which it absolutely is. There’s very little dead weight here, whether we’re watching Cyril, Krieger, and Ray implode on each other with tales of dysfunctional dads or porcupine-afflicted dogs, or hearing H. Jon Benjamin work therapy language into Archer’s usual flippant assholery. It’s not quite the window into our hero’s head that that opening had me hoping for, but it’s a damn good fine joke machine, and that’s still the most important metric by which this series can live or die.

Advertisement

Stray observations