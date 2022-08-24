From across the pond, rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced their seventh studio album, titled The Car. The Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino follow-up will be the Alex Turner outfit’s first record since 2018.

Per the album’s press release, The Car will showcase “Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape” and promises “some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.” During a recent set at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland, Arctic Monkeys debuted the song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which has been described as a “groovy, bass-heavy number” akin to their more previous work.

Earlier this year, drummer Matt Helders gave it his best go at describing the new record, saying it “kinda picks up where” the lounge-style, mellow Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” Helders said. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!”

Prior to the release of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Arctic Monkeys reached new highs in their career with 2013's AM, solidifying their place in modern rock and heavily influencing an entire generation of teens who sported soft grunge aesthetics and spent their time on Tumblr. AM also marked a significant departure from the frenzy and heaviness found in their earlier works, trading in raucousness for a stylized “cool” air.

Here’s the full tracklist for The Car:

1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

4. Jet Skis On The Moat

5. Body Paint

6. The Car

7. Big Ideas

8. Hello You

9. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense

The Car is set for release on October 21 via Domino.