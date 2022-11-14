With this year’s Grammy nominations, there were the expected outcomes, with big earnings for Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Adele’s 30, and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. But with any of these award ceremony announcements come some perplexing omissions and even more puzzling inclusions. Some well-deserved artists left the nominations empty-handed, and some with (we’ll say it) not enough recognition. So here’s a rundown of who we were surprised to see on this year’s nominations list, and who we thought were shoe-ins.
Snub: Florence + The Machine
While Florence + The Machine earned their first Grammy nom in 6 years for their single “King,” their album Dance Fever was otherwise shut out of the nominations; Björk’s Fossora seems to have edged it out of the Best Alternative Music Album category. The snub comes despite the involvement of Jack Antonoff, one of the nominees for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Further, there was stiff competition in the Music Video category, so the album’s gorgeous Autumn de Wilde-directed visuals were also sadly overlooked. [Mary Kate Carr]
Surprise: GloRilla
Breaking onto the rap scene this year with her feature on “FNF,” 23-year-old GloRilla has earned her first Grammy nomination this year, bumping elbows with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled. Her viral rise has been quick and mighty, but it was still a bit of a jolt to see such a new talent end up with a nod with such swiftness.
Snub: Rosalía
Oh Rosalía, despite the resounding excellence of Motomami, she only managed to earn two nominations this year—for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album and Best Music Film. She could have easily gone to bat in one of the hallmark categories of the award ceremony, but she’ll just have to settle with effortlessly beating out the competition in her respective categories.
Surprise: Nicholas Britell for Succession
Sitting amongst fellow Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media nominees Encanto, The Batman, No Time To Die, and The Power Of The Dog is Nicholas Britell’s composing work for Succession—the only soundtrack for television nominated under the category. This is Britell’s first Grammy nomination (he won an Emmy for Succession main title theme in 2019), and it’s truly deserved, as there is no harder-hitting television score.
Surprise: Arctic Monkeys
With their newest studio album arriving in late October of this year, it’s a pleasant surprise to see Arctic Monkeys snag a nomination for their performance of lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.” It’s the rock band’s sole nomination going into the 2023 ceremony, and they face stiff competition with Wet Leg, Florence + the Machine, Big Thief, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Snub: Mitski
With the release of Laurel Hell this year, Mitski affirmed her status as one of the leading ladies of the alt-rock genre. It would have been nice to see her nominated under the alternative music categories (and even better if she usurped alleged serial abuser Will Butler of Arcade Fire). But fine, let us pack up “Working For The Knife,” “The Only Heartbreaker,” and “Love Me More” and take them somewhere where they will be appreciated.
Surprise: ABBA
The Grammys voting body certainly has its legion of ABBA fans, as the group’s return album garnered four nominations, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year (their second nod in this category for a Voyage offering). As the album’s release barely made any commercial or critical commotion, it’s just a little surprising to see them duking it out with the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles.
Snub: Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion’s continued reign in the rap categories felt like a sure-fire thing this year, with the release of Traumazine and its standout singles “Plan B,” “Her,” and “Sweetest Pie.” However, she’s been left shut out of the Grammys completely this year. It’s not just Megan, as women were absent from the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album this year, as the Grammys chose to carve out space for the likes of *shudders* Jack Harlow.
Surprise: Björk
Björk’s ten studio album Fossora really snuck into the Grammy nominations right under the wire, with its release on the consideration deadline, September 30. Nonetheless, it’s a pleasant surprise to see the reigning queen of alt-pop end up earning one nomination (for Best Alternative Music Album) right under the wire.
Surprise: Turnstile
Baltimore hardcord band Turnstile really turned it out this year at the Grammys, earning three nominations for Best Rock Song, Best Metal Performance, and Best Rock Performance. Over the last year, they’ve become the rock outfit to watch, with a no-skip album and energetic live performances. Bravo boys.
Snub: Summer Walker
With the release of her third album, Still Over It, many expected to see Summer Walker leading the R&B categories this year. Her omission from this year’s nominations is a bit of a head-scratcher, especially as the Grammys themselves recently touted Walker as one of the many artists keeping the genre alive today.
Surprise: Drake
Well, we said you probably would not see Drake get any Grammy nominations this year, but we never said it was impossible. Even though the rapper did not submit his own album for Grammy consideration this year, others he worked with did—including Future and Jack Harlow. As a result, Drake picked up three nominations as a featured artist on the tracks “Wait For U” and “Churchill Downs.”
