Snub: Mitski

With the release of Laurel Hell this year, Mitski affirmed her status as one of the leading ladies of the alt-rock genre. It would have been nice to see her nominated under the alternative music categories (and even better if she usurped alleged serial abuser Will Butler of Arcade Fire). But fine, let us pack up “Working For The Knife,” “The Only Heartbreaker,” and “Love Me More” and take them somewhere where they will be appreciated.