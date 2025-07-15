Oh, The Places Ariana Grande and Josh Gad'll Go
Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton will direct the duo in the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss graduation classic.Michael Baker / The Academy, Terekah Najuwan / ©A.M.P.A.S.
We may still have a whole other Wicked promo cycle to get through this fall, but Jon M. Chu will stay busy for long after that. Just last week, the director landed Mattel’s upcoming Hot Wheels movie, and today he’s tapped Ariana Grande and Josh Gad to lend their voices to his musical Oh, The Places You’ll Go adaptation, which he will co-direct with Jill Culton. Warner Bros. confirmed the casting on Instagram.