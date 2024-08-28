Armie Hammer is back in Los Angeles to start "a new life" Unfortunately, the means the heir to an oil fortune can't afford gas for his truck

Armie Hammer is back, even if it means separating from his beloved truck. The disgraced Social Network star broke the news in a lengthy video posted to Instagram today, in which he eulogized the vehicle that he’s “loved intensely” since 2017, and also casually revealed that on August 28, he will be “starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.” In the video, filmed after “one last road trip” to CarMax, he also said that he’d been in L.A. for “a couple of weeks now,” despite hypothetically still trying to lie low after his 2021 scandal.

That year, allegations of sexual abuse were raised against Hammer, though they were often overshadowed by the sensational, disquieting revelation that the actor had a cannibalism fetish. He largely disappeared from Hollywood in the wake of the scandal, choosing instead to hunker down in the Cayman Islands where, he told Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, he found a new job that he “loved” selling timeshares.

But that particular source of good old fashioned fun seems to have come to an end. Hammer re-emerged recently with interviews on podcasts such as Maher’s, Tom Arnold’s Painful Lessons, and Piers Morgan Uncensored. On the latter, he sold the scandal as a “blessing in disguise” because “I experienced an ego death, a career death, financial death… And once you die, you can then be reborn,” and said he was “grateful for every single bit” of it, even the “discrepancies.” He’s denied the sexual assault allegations over the years, but does hold that he “[used] people to make me feel better.”

He may be slightly less grateful for the financial death now that he has to sell his truck, however. “Since being back in L.A., I have put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it,” he claimed, a particularly juicy bit of irony considering the fact that he’s the great-grandson of an oil tycoon. To the apparent dismay of his kids, the actor is now downsizing to a “tiny” hybrid that he thinks will only require “10 bucks of gas in it a month.” That seems like as much of a fantasy as the autobiographical screenplay he’s currently writing, but the man just had to say goodbye to his truck, so we guess we can let him have it. “Thank you very much,” he said to the vehicle. “You have got me a long way, and I appreciate it all. I hope that you take as good care of the next person.”